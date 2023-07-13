Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon Among Actors to Show Support for Imminent Strike: 'Necessary Change'

A number of Hollywood actors are showing support for a potentially imminent SAG-AFTRA strike after the union's deadline for expiration of its agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers passed.

As SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement that the union's national board would meet Thursday morning to vote for a strike, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon and Yvette Nicole Brown are among actors speaking out in favor of taking to the picket lines.

"I see a strike in my crystal ball," Curtis, 64, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, referencing her ghostly character Madame Leota in Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie. "The souls of ghosts of performers long past urging us in this modern moment to fight for our rights to exist as creators."



Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors and other media professionals, may go on strike by 11:59 p.m. today which could shut down Hollywood productions completely with the writers in the third month of their strike against Hollywood studios. Mario Tama/Getty

Renner, 52, kept it simple in an Instagram Story he shared early Thursday morning. The Avengers actor wrote "A necessary change ... " in a caption over a photo of prepared "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE" picket signs shared by the union last week.

While Matt Damon spoke with the Associated Press at a London photocall for Oppenheimer in London, the 52-year-old asserted that the union's priority to protect working actors in the imminent strike is "unbelievably important."



"We got to protect the people are kind of on the margins," Damon told the outlet. "26,000 bucks a year is what you have to make to get your health insurance, and there are a lot of people who residual payments are what carry them across that threshold. If those residual payments dry up, so does their healthcare, and that’s absolutely unacceptable."



jeremyrenner/Instagram

"We can’t have that, so we got to figure out something that is fair," he added. "Anyway, we’ll see where it goes. Nobody wants a work stoppage... It’s painful for every other guild. Really painful for IATSE and all our brothers and sisters there, nobody wants that, but we [have] to work under contracts that are fair.”



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Industry insiders concerned about the possibility of a potential actorsÃ¢ÂÂ strike will have to wait a little bit longer to know for sure. SAG-AFTRA and top studios and streamers have agreed to extend their current contract negotiations until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images). Mario Tama/Getty

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown early Thursday shared multiple posts on Twitter noting she was ready to join a strike. "Now where are my comfy sneaks and shade hat?" she wrote in one post, in response to Sheryl Lee Ralph's post announcing that the union's contract had expired. The Disenchanted star also shared that she would be present for SAG-AFTRA's Thursday morning meeting to vote on a strike decision and shared a hashtag that read: "#UnionStrong ✊🏾."

In Drescher's statement, issued alongside the union's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the Nanny alum wrote that the AMPTP "has refused to acknowledge that enormous shifts in the industry and economy have had a detrimental impact on those who perform labor for the studios" as she prepared her peers for a strike.



"Though we’ve engaged in negotiations in good faith and remained eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer concerns, the AMPTP’s responses to our proposals have not been adequate," she wrote. "Our ninety-year history is a testament to what can be achieved through our conviction and unity. For the future of our profession, we stand together."

