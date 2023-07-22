Jamie Lee Curtis Says Husband Christopher Guest Encouraged Her to Write New Graphic Novel ‘Mother Nature’

"I said to my husband, 'I should hire somebody to write 'Mother Nature.' He said to me, as Christopher does, very quietly: 'Why don’t you?'" Curtis recalled at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis says her husband Christopher Guest encouraged her to write her first graphic novel. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is crediting her filmmaker husband Christopher Guest for encouraging her to write her first graphic novel.

At a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, the Oscar winner, 64, shared how she came to co-write Mother Nature, which was in part due to her spouse of 38 years.

“‘I came home and I said to my husband, 'I should hire somebody to write Mother Nature.' He said to me, as Christopher does, very quietly: 'Why don’t you?'” Curtis recalled. 

“I said, 'Oh please, I don’t know how to write a screenplay,'” she said of initially writing the story in the form of a script. “He looked at me, and he said, ‘Yes, you do.’”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest at the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 2023 Academy Awards.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mother Nature — which will be available on Aug. 8 — follows ecological activist Nova Terrell, who “wages a campaign of sabotage and vandalism” on oil giant Cobalt Corporation after witnessing her engineer father die in mysterious circumstances” at one of the facilities, according to a synopsis.

However, “she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature” of the company’s clean water project called “Mother Nature” and how it “threatens to destroy” the entire town of Catch Creek, New Mexico.

The Scream Queens actress revealed at Friday’s panel that she's had the idea for Mother Nature — which is illustrated by Karl Stevens — since she was 19.

“When I could barely get out of high school with my 840 combined SAT scores, I knew that we were in trouble. I knew from an environmental standpoint. If I have any skill at all, it’s that I am emotional. My antennae are incredibly attuned, and I knew it,” Curtis said of the inspiration for the novel’s ecological roots.

“I had this idea for a story, a movie, something in my head called Mother Nature. Of course, I had some gruesome deaths because I have a very dark mind. When you see a few of them, you’ll understand. But I didn’t do anything with it,” she foreshadowed.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis has written her first graphic novel, 'Mother Nature.'.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty 

Curtis then shared how her starring role in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror film also helped inspire her to write the book: “When I made the Halloween movie later in life, which you guys supported, I came back from that energized. I had my mojo back for the possibility of how to tell this story.”

Since the story centers on indigenous characters and themes, Curtis said at the panel that she and her co-writer, Russell Goldman, worked with Navajo experts for insight — something Curtis thought to do because of her experience with her transgender daughter, Ruby.

"I have a trans daughter. I don’t know many trans people, so I have sought to learn. I’m a student. I’m not going to pretend I know anything because I don’t know anything,” the Halloween star explained. “But you start to learn. I think that’s the biggest message, that we’re all learning. We’re all learners, and we’re all trying to figure it out.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t hear enough people say, 'I don’t know the answer to that. I’m going to go to indigenous writers and ask them and spend the time,’” she continued. “We’re immediately demanding an opinion, and then we’re slammed in this culture of misspeaking.”

“You’re screwed if you say something, you’re screwed if you don’t say something. We’re human, and we should learn and grow,” the actress added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another important lesson Curtis hopes readers will take away from Mother Nature is its environmentalist themes. “We’re f------ the world! We need to do better. There is a possibility of change, but we are going to have to do it,” she said on Friday.

Because she initially sought to write Mother Nature as a screenplay, the Freaky Friday star admitted at the panel that “we may well make this into a movie at some point. That would be fun. Maybe I’ll direct it, maybe I’ll co-direct it, maybe I’ll be in it, and maybe I’ll do all of it.”

She further explained, “I’m 65 years old this November, but my point is that I have no time to waste. I joke about it, but I’m going to die way sooner than later, and therefore, I have s--- to do! This is one of the things that I needed to do, and I’m excited about it.”

Related Articles
Jamie Foxx Thanks Family for Keeping His Privacy 'Airtight' During Recovery: 'They Protected Me'
Jamie Foxx Thanks Family for Keeping His Privacy 'Airtight' During Recovery: 'They Protected Me'
Ethan Slater poses onstage during opening night of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical at Palace Theatre on December 4, 2017
Watch Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Performance as SpongeBob SquarePants
explainer on Ariana Grande's possible new boyfriend Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Photographed in Conversation on 'Wicked' Set Before Dating News
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Says His Friendship with Ben Affleck 'Changed' After His Father Died: We 'Make Every Second Count'
ady Gaga performs during the filming of the movie "Joker: Folie ÃÂ  Deux" in New York
'Joker 2' Cinematographer: Lady Gaga Was So Immersed in Her Character, It Feels Like I ‘Never Even Met Her’
Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Samuel L. Jackson Says a Deleted Scene from 'A Time to Kill' 'Kept Me from Getting an Oscar'
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera Reveals Her Guilty Pleasure Is 'Not Showering for a Few Days': 'I'm Going to Regret Saying This'
EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland Enjoy a date night at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London
Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Low-Key Date Night in London
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Recalls Pranking Her Babysitter by Faking Her Death: I 'Covered Myself in Ketchup'
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Scarlett Johansson Samuel L Jackson Ryan Reynolds beehive
Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson, Ex Ryan Reynolds Bees for Their Wedding: They 'Abandoned the Hive'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' PEOPLE Review: Christopher Nolan's Epic About the Father of the Atom Bomb Is Stunning
Jamie Lynn Spears talks auditioning for 'Twilight'
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls 'Twilight' Audition: 'I Literally Was Like "Vampires? Are You Kidding Me?"'
Tom Felton DanRad Star
Tom Felton Visits 'Harry Potter' Costar Daniel Radcliffe's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Hello Old Chum'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'