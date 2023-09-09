Jamie Lee Curtis' Home in 'Halloween' Movie Up for Sale

The house, located in the Los Angeles area, is listed for nearly $1.8 million

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 09:37PM EDT
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
The home featured in the original 'Halloween' movie is up for sale. Photo: Mary Evans/COMPASS INTERNATIONAL PICTURES/FALCON INTERNATIONAL PRODUC/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Deep-pocketed fans of the iconic horror flick Halloween have a chance to own a piece of the movie's storied history.

The house where Jamie Lee Curtis' character, Laurie Strode, once lived in fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, is up for sale for just shy of $1.8 million, listing agent Heidi Babcock of eXp Realty confirmed to PEOPLE. In the 1978 movie, the house is glimpsed in the background in a scene in which Curtis sat on a front garden wall, holding a pumpkin on her lap.

Halloween house
The house where Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' character Laurie Strode lived is currently up for sale.

Hillary Campbell

According to the listing, the Pasadena, California-based property, which is located in the Library/Mission West district, has been owned by the same family for three generations. The house has since been divided into three separate units.

Halloween house
The 'Halloween' home is listed for nearly $1.8 million.

Hillary Campbell
Halloween house
The Los Angeles-area home has been owned by the same family for three generations.

Hillary Campbell

Last year, Curtis, 64, wrote an essay for PEOPLE, reflecting on the Halloween franchise's legacy, just as the 13th and final film, Halloween Ends, landed in theaters in October.

"For 44 years, I have tried to figure out why and how the confluence of a young girl (Laurie Strode) and a monster (Michael Myers) came together in the 13 films titled Halloween," she wrote. "And this month, as I play Laurie for the last time, in Halloween Ends, the final installment of the franchise, I am trying to figure out how to say goodbye to Laurie, who has taught me the meaning of the words 'resilience,' 'loyalty,' 'perseverance' and 'COURAGE.' "

HALLOWEEN Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the 'Halloween' films from 1978 to 2022.

Everett Collection

Curtis went on to express her gratitude to the fans, sharing that "everything good in my life can be traced back to Laurie" — including meeting her husband of almost 40 years, Christopher Guest.

"I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time," she recalled in the essay. "Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984. I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, 'I'm gonna marry that guy.' (I did, six months later.)"

Curtis also expressed just how much the character of Laurie has impacted and inspired her own life. "I can't tell you why Laurie Strode became O.G. Final Girl. I assume it has something to do with her intelligence and strength of character, quick mind and profound bravery," she wrote.

"I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie's character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined."

She concluded her essay, "Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Jamie Lee Curtis stars in 'Halloween Ends.'. Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Despite her sadness to see the long-running movie franchise come to a close, Curtis told PEOPLE the ending of Halloween Ends "felt very satisfying" for her.

"The last shot [filmed] was [part of] a night shoot and I was in a car — it was a close-up of me in the car. And when we got out of the car, it was 4:30 in the morning and there was the picture of my face on the screen," she explained, recounting the filming of her final scene in a July 2022 interview ahead of the movie's release.

"And I realized that was the last image of Laurie Strode after 44 years of portraying her," she continued. "Isn't that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds."

Related Articles
Maddie Ziegler; Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Addresses Possibility of Reconciling with Maddie Ziegler: 'A Lot of Ugly Darkness There'
John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023
John Stamos Shares Photos from 'Groovy' 60th Birthday Party Featuring Family and Celebrity Friends
Horror Nights
Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood: What Not to Miss from the Scariest Event Yet
Anna Kendrick attends the Alice, Darling Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Anna Kendrick 'Heartbroken' to Miss World Premiere of Her Directorial Debut as She Supports Strike
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump's NYC Townhouse Where She Died Gets $4 Million Price Cut After One Year on the Market — See Inside
Jessica Chastain attends a photocall for the movie "Memory" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Jessica Chastain Supports SAG Strike at Venice Film Festival: 'Actors Deserve Fair Compensation'
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow on Why She Kept Chateau Sale a Secret: ‘Damned if You Do, You're Damned if You Don't’
Sir Ian McKellen attends UK launch event for "Beauty And The Beast" on February 23, 2017
Ian McKellen Says He Doesn't Plan to Retire Anytime Soon: 'Why Shouldn't I Carry On?'
US actress/writer Bonnie Aarons arrives for the World Premiere of "Annabelle Comes Home" at the Regency Village theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California; Bonnie Aarons in The Nun
'The Nun' Actress Bonnie Aarons Is a 'Lovely Person' but 'Really Chilling' on Set, Says Sequel Director (Exclusive)
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' Becomes Third Biggest Movie of 2023 at Global Box Office
The Burial
Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Go to Court in 'The Burial' Trailer
Marilyn Monroe Home to be demolished
Demolition Permit Approved to Tear Down Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles Home
Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Travis Barker Lists L.A. Home for Rent for $23,000 a Month
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Get In Over Their Heads in Australia in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Are Trapped in a Terrifying Situation in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Thanksgiving trailer
A Killer Pilgrim Menaces Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving' Slasher