Jamie Lee Curtis' Home in 'Halloween' Movie Up for Sale

Deep-pocketed fans of the iconic horror flick Halloween have a chance to own a piece of the movie's storied history.

The house where Jamie Lee Curtis' character, Laurie Strode, once lived in fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, is up for sale for just shy of $1.8 million, listing agent Heidi Babcock of eXp Realty confirmed to PEOPLE. In the 1978 movie, the house is glimpsed in the background in a scene in which Curtis sat on a front garden wall, holding a pumpkin on her lap.

The house where Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Halloween' character Laurie Strode lived is currently up for sale. Hillary Campbell

According to the listing, the Pasadena, California-based property, which is located in the Library/Mission West district, has been owned by the same family for three generations. The house has since been divided into three separate units.

The 'Halloween' home is listed for nearly $1.8 million. Hillary Campbell

The Los Angeles-area home has been owned by the same family for three generations. Hillary Campbell

Last year, Curtis, 64, wrote an essay for PEOPLE, reflecting on the Halloween franchise's legacy, just as the 13th and final film, Halloween Ends, landed in theaters in October.

"For 44 years, I have tried to figure out why and how the confluence of a young girl (Laurie Strode) and a monster (Michael Myers) came together in the 13 films titled Halloween," she wrote. "And this month, as I play Laurie for the last time, in Halloween Ends, the final installment of the franchise, I am trying to figure out how to say goodbye to Laurie, who has taught me the meaning of the words 'resilience,' 'loyalty,' 'perseverance' and 'COURAGE.' "

Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the 'Halloween' films from 1978 to 2022. Everett Collection

Curtis went on to express her gratitude to the fans, sharing that "everything good in my life can be traced back to Laurie" — including meeting her husband of almost 40 years, Christopher Guest.

"I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time," she recalled in the essay. "Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984. I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, 'I'm gonna marry that guy.' (I did, six months later.)"

Curtis also expressed just how much the character of Laurie has impacted and inspired her own life. "I can't tell you why Laurie Strode became O.G. Final Girl. I assume it has something to do with her intelligence and strength of character, quick mind and profound bravery," she wrote.

"I have tried over the years to inculcate those aspects of Laurie's character into my own, to carry that mantle and represent survivors of all types of unimaginable horror and trauma, pain and suffering, who stand up to tyranny and oppression — real and imagined."

She concluded her essay, "Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life!"

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in 'Halloween Ends.'. Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Despite her sadness to see the long-running movie franchise come to a close, Curtis told PEOPLE the ending of Halloween Ends "felt very satisfying" for her.

"The last shot [filmed] was [part of] a night shoot and I was in a car — it was a close-up of me in the car. And when we got out of the car, it was 4:30 in the morning and there was the picture of my face on the screen," she explained, recounting the filming of her final scene in a July 2022 interview ahead of the movie's release.

"And I realized that was the last image of Laurie Strode after 44 years of portraying her," she continued. "Isn't that amazing? And it felt very satisfying. I think people are going to lose their minds."

