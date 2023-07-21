Jamie Foxx Was 'Spot On' as He Had First Photo Taken Since Medical Emergency: 'It Was Like Nothing Happened' (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx appeared in good health as he took a photo of himself to share publicly for the first time since his April medical complication, a source tells PEOPLE.

A source close to Foxx, 55, says he "was in Vegas over the past few days" to work on a campaign with BetMGM, a sports betting company connected with MGM Resorts. The actor and musician plans to star in the company’s commercials for football season and beyond.

"That photo is current," the source says of the image Foxx uploaded to Instagram Thursday, which showed him posing on top of a BetMGM racecar.

"Jamie was putting in really long days and was spot on," the source adds of the photoshoot. "It was like nothing happened. You would have never known [he had a health issue]."



Foxx wrote in the post's caption that he was "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," adding, "We got BIG things coming soon."



The update was Foxx's first after he initially broke his silence on his Instagram May 3 to tell fans, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." The They Cloned Tyrone star did not share photo of himself at that time.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, first announced that her father had "experienced a medical complication" in an April 11 statement. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz. Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.



One month later, Corinne, 29, denied reports that the family had been preparing for the worst and shared on Instagram that the actor had been "out of the hospital for weeks."



"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote at the time. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"



As Foxx has been spotted a number of times in recent days — playing pickleball, visiting a Chicago-area Topgolf location, cruising on a boat down the Chicago River and even returning a woman's lost purse in Chicago — a source revealed to PEOPLE that he recently had a party "to celebrate being better."

The festivities were held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility he has been going to, the source said, noting that he "has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility."

"[Foxx] is still doing some outpatient rehab though," they added.

Foxx's latest movie, They Cloned Tyrone, is streaming on Netflix now.

