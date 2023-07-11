Jamie Foxx Spotted Out in Chicago in Video Shared by Fan: 'He Said He Feels Good'

Jamie Foxx was spotted in the Chicago area multiple times in recent days, his first public appearances since his April medical emergency

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on July 11, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is putting his mark on Chicago as he continues to recover from his April medical emergency.

On Monday, a fan on Instagram posted a video that appeared to show Foxx, 55, stepping into a car on a Chicago street following an interaction with a group of people who seemed to be on a bus tour of the city.

In the video, Foxx — who was seen in public for the first time in months in Chicago Sunday — flashes the "hang loose" hand gesture to the person filming as he steps into an SUV and rides away from a group, who repeatedly thanks him.

While it's unclear what Foxx said to the group before he rode away in the video, the Instagram user who shared the video, whose display name is Quan Ellis, wrote in a caption that Foxx happened upon their mother's lost bag and returned it to the group.

A rep for Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday. The Instagram user who shared the video of Foxx did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jamie Foxx attends Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours on February 23, 2023

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty

"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good," the user wrote.

Foxx's surprise public appearance comes months after his medical emergency removed him from the public eye. Though his daughter Corinne said in May that her father had left the hospital, the They Cloned Tyrone actor was only seen back in public for the first time Sunday, when he was spotted on a boat traveling along the Chicago River.

The sighting, as captured in photos published by TMZ, came as Foxx also tweeted, "Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," giving a nod to the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.

On Monday, TMZ published video of Foxx at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois, on Saturday, where he showed off his golf swing.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A source close to the actor and his camp told PEOPLE that Foxx is "doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source said.

A separate source told PEOPLE Tuesday that Foxx "was in good spirits and having a good time" during his weekend outing at Topgolf. "He looks healthy," the source added, noting that Foxx "didn’t need any physical assistance" while at the venue.

Foxx was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time of his medical emergency in April. The actor's recent and upcoming films include They Cloned Tyrone, Strays and God is a Bullet.

