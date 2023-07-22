Jamie Foxx Thanks Family for Keeping His Privacy 'Airtight' During Recovery: 'They Protected Me'

Jamie Foxx is thanking his family for protecting his privacy during his recent medical complication.

While speaking publicly about his medical scare for the first time in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, the Oscar winner, 55, thanked his younger sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Marie, 29, for their “protection” during his recovery.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said as he discussed the medical complication he suffered on April 11 on set in Atlanta.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these."

Foxx shares daughter Corinne with ex Connie Kline and has a second daughter Annalise, 13, from another previous relationship. Corinne first announced the actor's medical emergency on April 12, and explained that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

A month later, Corinne offered another update about Foxx's condition, denying reports that the family had been preparing for the worst. She shared on Instagram that the actor had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"

In the new video, the Day Shift actor revealed why he did not share more about his medical scare while in hospital. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn't want you to see me like that man,” Foxx shared.

“You know I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx also took a moment to dispel rumors that had arisen about his health as a result of his family's discretion. “Now you know by being quiet sometimes things you know get out of hand,” he said as he referred to people saying he was “blind” and “paralyzed”, which he confirmed wasn’t true.

"But I did go through... I went to hell and back," said Foxx. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."





Getting emotional, Foxx said he appreciates "all the love that I got" throughout the situation.

“I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't (I think I've got a good one out), and songs that I sing. ... I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man."

He ended the video by saying, "I'm on my way back."

Foxx first broke his silence with a written message on his Instagram on May 3 telling fans, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."