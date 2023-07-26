Jamie Foxx Says Support from Singer Pal Tank ‘Means the World’ After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is feeling thankful for the support of his friends.

On Tuesday, the actor, 55, commented on an Instagram post shared by his R&B singer pal Tank featuring the pair pointing at the camera and wearing tuxedos.

“Guess who’s back?!.. @iamjamiefoxx i promise the world is a better place with you in it. Love u bro..💙,” Tank, 47, real name Durrell Artaze Babbs, captioned the post.

“❤️❤️❤️ means the world 🌎,” the Oscar winner wrote in the comments section. Foxx also reposted Tank’s post on his own Instagram Story.

Foxx's comment comes after he publicly addressed his April medical emergency for the first time in an Instagram clip on Saturday. Foxx was hospitalized following a medical complication on the set of his new Netflix flick Back in Action in Atlanta.

Speaking about his health scare, Foxx explained that he "went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”

Thanking his fans for their prayers and their support, he added, "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

Foxx added that he had been to “hell and back” and that he hadn’t shared updates about his condition sooner because “I just didn't want you to see me like that."



Jamie Foxx and Tank attend a party for new Foxx's album "Intuition". Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tank isn’t the only famous face to have shown support for Foxx following the video.

On Saturday, Foxx shared a post on his Instagram Story from Barbra Streisand, 81, who wrote, “Dear Jamie, So great to see your face today and hear you speak. I’ve been sending you lots of love and light and will keep doing that forever.”

“I love you, Barbra,” the legendary singer and actress signed off the post, which also featured a photo of the pair posing at a Netflix event together.



Jamie Foxx and Tank together in New Orleans, Louisiana. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson, 51, wrote in the comments section of Foxx’s video updating his fans, "I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️.”

Foxx also reposted a message from longtime friend Martin Lawrence. “Many blessings to my brotha @iamjamiefoxx,” Lawrence, 58, had written.

The comedian and actor had previously given an update on Foxx in April, days after he was hospitalized. "I hear he's doing better,” Lawrence told Extra at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”