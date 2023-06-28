Jamie Foxx 'Still Not Himself' Following Health Crisis, 'Getting the Best Care': Exclusive Source

The 'They Cloned Tyrone' star continues to recover after experiencing a medical complication in April

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 28, 2023 06:09PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jamie Foxx is "still not himself" after suffering a medical complication in April, a source says.

“He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," says the source, noting that those closest to the actor, 55, remain tight-lipped about the Day Shift star's health situation.

"He has the tightest circle around him," the source adds.

The update comes after Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone costar John Boyega told PEOPLE at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday that he recently chatted with Foxx on the phone.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” he added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, who coproduced the film alongside Foxx, echoed Boyega's positive outlook, even suggesting that the Ray star could be returning to work soon.

"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good," he said. "[Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On April 12, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on Instagram revealing that her father had been hospitalized and was recovering after facing a "medical complication" the previous day. He had been filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she said in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Corinne and Jamie Foxx in October 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Then, on May 3, a message from Foxx himself posted to his Instagram page read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Corinne, 29, later issued a second statement, addressing the rumors surrounding the actor's health.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 12, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Since then, Foxx's family has not provided any new updates about his recovery.

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Meagan Good's Friends Respecting Her 'Decisions' as She Gets 'More Serious' with Jonathan Majors (Exclusive Source)
Charli D'Amelio and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D'Amelio Shares Excitement for Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy: 'I'm a Great Babysitter' (Exclusive)
The Hollywood Vampires, consisting of American actor Johnny Depp (L), rock artists Alice Cooper (R) and Joe Perry (not seen) gives concert at the Life Park Istanbul on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkiye
Johnny Depp Celebrated 'Intimate' 60th Birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul (Exclusive)
Phil Stringer
Passenger Who Had Entire Flight to Himself Is Now BFFs with the Crew: 'We're in a Group Message' (Exclusive)
Law Roach at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27, 2023
Law Roach Candidly Admits He's 'Still Figuring It Out' After Retiring from Celebrity Styling
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
Kesha Says She's at 'Peace' and 'Happier Than Ever' as She Prepares for Upcoming Gag Order Tour (Exclusive)
STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz
Tom Schwartz on His Surprisingly 'Comforting' Connection with Tallulah Willis (Exclusive)
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz 'Shocked and Saddened' by Jamie Foxx Health Crisis: Exclusive Source
Jackie Evancho Says 'Being Imperfect Is Perfectly OK' After Mental Health, Eating Disorder Struggles
Jackie Evancho Says 'Being Imperfect Is Perfectly OK' After Mental Health, Eating Disorder Struggles
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Chevy Chase to Headline Christmas Con 34 Years After 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
David Archuleta Project Angel Food's Lead with Love, Los Angeles
David Archuleta on His Mom's Support After She Had a 'Hard Time Accepting' Him as LGBTQ (Exclusive)
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
'Titan' Sub Victim Shahzada Dawood Remembered as 'Free Spirit' by Close Friend (Exclusive)
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Glows in Mirror Selfie: Happy Monday!
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is 'Excited for This Next Chapter' as She Prepares to Welcome First Baby: Source