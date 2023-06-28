Jamie Foxx 'Still Not Himself' Following Health Crisis, 'Getting the Best Care': Exclusive Source

Jamie Foxx is "still not himself" after suffering a medical complication in April, a source says.

“He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," says the source, noting that those closest to the actor, 55, remain tight-lipped about the Day Shift star's health situation.



"He has the tightest circle around him," the source adds.

The update comes after Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone costar John Boyega told PEOPLE at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday that he recently chatted with Foxx on the phone.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.”

Jamie Foxx. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” he added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, who coproduced the film alongside Foxx, echoed Boyega's positive outlook, even suggesting that the Ray star could be returning to work soon.

"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good," he said. "[Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

On April 12, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on Instagram revealing that her father had been hospitalized and was recovering after facing a "medical complication" the previous day. He had been filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she said in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family.

Corinne and Jamie Foxx in October 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Then, on May 3, a message from Foxx himself posted to his Instagram page read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Corinne, 29, later issued a second statement, addressing the rumors surrounding the actor's health.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 12, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Since then, Foxx's family has not provided any new updates about his recovery.

