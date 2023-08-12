Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Apologizing for Instagram Post

The actor was photographed in Los Angeles Friday with ex Kristin Grannis

Published on August 12, 2023 05:54PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx was photographed with ex Kristin Grannis in Los Angeles on Friday, one week after apologizing for a message he posted on Instagram.

The Oscar winner, dressed in all black with sunglasses, was spotted alongside Grannis, with whom he shares daughter Anelise Bishop, 14. (He's also dad to daughter Corinne, 29, from a previous relationship.)

Foxx, last weekend, wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram account many interpreted as antisemitic. On Saturday, after deleting the post, he apologized and explained that wasn't his intention.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” he wrote. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.”

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

The They Cloned Tyrone actor's sighting on Friday also comes as he's recovering from a medical complication that happened April 11.

Jamie Foxx

In a July 22 video on Instagram, Foxx thanked his followers for support and opened up about the experience for the first time. He said Corinne and his sister Deidra Dixon "saved my life," also thanking God and the "great medical people" who treated him.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said of his fans' support. "I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

Foxx said he knows "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show," he said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothin' out. They protected me," he said. "And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these."

