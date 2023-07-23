Jamie Foxx Shares Supportive Posts From Barbra Streisand, Martin Lawrence After Speaking On Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is feeling the love of his friends.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor, 55, reposted messages from celebrity pals expressing their support and well wishes for him after he addressed his April medical complication in an Instagram clip earlier in the day.

First, Foxx shared a post from Barbra Streisand on his Instagram Story, who wrote, “Dear Jamie, So great to see your face today and hear you speak. I’ve been sending you lots of love and light and will keep doing that forever.”

“I love you, Barbra,” the legendary singer and actress, 81, signed off.

"So great to see your face today and hear you speak," Streisand messaged Foxx. Jason Merritt/Getty

Streisand had posted a photo of herself with Foxx at Netflix’s FYSee event in 2018. The pair have a long friendship and musical history, having collaborated on Streisand’s 2016 cover “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music.

Foxx also reposted a message from longtime friend Martin Lawrence. “Many blessings to my brotha @iamjamiefoxx,” Lawrence, 58, had penned.

The comedian and actor had previously given an update on Foxx in April, days after he was hospitalized following a medical complication on set in Atlanta. "I hear he's doing better,” Lawrence told Extra at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.”

Lawrence also wrote a supportive post to Foxx. Jesse Grant/Getty

"Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person," he added.

Finally, Foxx reposted a video from comedian Luenell Campbell, who had recorded a sweet message after seeing his update video.

“Jamie, Jamie, my dear sweet sweet Jamie all we’ve been praying for, all we’ve been waiting for just to see your face,” Campbell said, captioning her video with a variety of love-related emoji.

Foxx has seen an outpouring of love from fans and friends following his latest video in which he spoke publicly about his health scare for the first time. Explaining that he "went through something I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx also thanked his fans for their prayers.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said of the fan support he had received.

As well as thousands of supportive messages from fans, many of Foxx's A-list friends and collaborators were quick to share their support of the multi-hyphenate in the comments section of the new video.

“So glad to see you back my brother 💪🏾✊🏾👑,”LL Cool J wrote on Instagram. "I’m gonna bear hug the f--- outta you when I see you again 🐻 ❤️," Dwayne Johnson also commented.

"Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions??,” Will Smith penned. “Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now!"

"Love you, Foxx!!! 🙌🏻," Justin Timberlake wrote, as Michael B. Jordan expressed a similar sentiment: "I love you brother!!"

"@iamjamiefoxx sending you so much love," Tracee Ellis Ross commented.

Among other stars sharing their supportive messages for Foxx were Viola Davis, Sisqo, Regina Hall, and Chance the Rapper, and many more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In the video, Foxx also expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received and praised his family for keeping his privacy during his recovery.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said. “So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way.”

“And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these,” he added.