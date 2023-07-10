Jamie Foxx Seen Waving on Boat Months After Medical Complication

The Oscar-winning actor's daughter revealed in a statement that Foxx "experienced a medical complication" in April

Published on July 10, 2023 01:00AM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jamie Foxx was seen on a boat after experiencing a medical complication in April.

On Sunday, TMZ published footage of the Oscar winner, 55, waving while aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River.

The glimpse at his recovery comes after Foxx first broke his silence on his Instagram May 3 to tell fans: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

“Jamie is doing great,” a source close to Jamie and his camp tells PEOPLE. “He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well.”

On April 12, his daughter Corinne announced in a statement that Foxx "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery." The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

On Friday, May 12, Corinne, 29, offered another update about Foxx's condition, denying reports that the family had been preparing for the worst. She shared on Instagram that the actor had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Jamie Foxx
Kevin Winter/Getty

A source had told PEOPLE on April 21 that the actor's health was continuing to improve. "He's okay, thank God," the source said at the time. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Multiple sources had told PEOPLE that Foxx was steadily improving as he worked toward recovery.

By May 5, a source in the actor's circle said they were told the actor was "stable and not in a life-threatening situation."

