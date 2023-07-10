Jamie Foxx Says He's 'Celebrating Summer' as He's Seen in Public for First Time Since Medical Complication: 'Boat Life'

TMZ published a video of Jamie Foxx waving from a boat on the Chicago River on Sunday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 10, 2023 11:48AM EDT

Jamie Foxx is posting on Twitter for the first time in months.

On Sunday, as TMZ published footage of the Oscar winner, 55, waving while aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River, Foxx took to the social media platform to write: "Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn."

"Stay blessed," the actor added in his post, his first on Twitter since March.

Foxx's social media post and his sighting on a boat in Chicago marked his first public sighting since his daughter Corinne announced in an April 12 statement that Foxx had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. Little information about the actor's recovery has been made available since. Jamie last released a public statement on May 3, when he broke his silence via Instagram to tell fans: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Representatives for Brown Sugar Bourbon, a flavored whiskey brand that Jamie appears to own, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding his post Monday.

Jamie Foxx waving from boat in Chicago

TMZ

“Jamie is doing great,” a source close to the actor and his camp told PEOPLE Sunday night following his appearance on the water. “He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well.”

Jamie Foxx
Amy Sussman/Getty

At the time that Corrine, 29, first shared news of her father's health condition, she wrote on Instagram that "due to quick action and great care," Jamie was "on his way to recovery." The Foxx family also thanked fans for their prayers while giving that update.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On May 12, Corinne offered another update about Jamie's condition, denying reports that the family had been preparing for the worst in a statement that shared her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote at the time. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Jamie Foxx
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A source had told PEOPLE on April 21 that the actor's health was continuing to improve. "He's okay, thank God," the source said at the time. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

At the recent Los Angeles premiere of Jamie's movie They Cloned Tyrone, his costar John Boyega told PEOPLE that he had recently spoken directly with Jamie over the phone.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega, 31, said at the premiere. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor added. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Related Articles
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Seen Waving on Boat Months After Medical Complication
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx 'Still Not Himself' Following Health Crisis, 'Getting the Best Care': Exclusive Source
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx Remains Under the Radar amid Health Scare as His Indie Movie âGod Is a Bulletâ Debuts
Jamie Foxx's New Movie 'God Is a Bullet' Debuts Two Months After His Medical Emergency
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
John Boyega Says He's 'Been Calling' Jamie Foxx Since Actor's Medical Emergency: 'He Better Pick Up'
John Boyega Says He's 'Been Calling' Jamie Foxx Since Actor's Medical Emergency: 'He Better Pick Up'
They Cloned Tyrone - (L to R) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Uncover a Mystery in Netflix's Wild 'They Cloned Tyrone' Trailer
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Says He's 'Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks' in Update After Medical Scare
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx's Medical Emergency: Everything We Know So Far
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx Is 'Stable and Not in a Life-Threatening Situation Now,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais 'for Sure' Sent Love to Jamie Foxx's Family After 'Medical Complication'
Garcelle Beauvais 'for Sure' Sent Love to Jamie Foxx's Family After 'Medical Complication' (Exclusive)
Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx
Dominique Fishback 'So Happy' Jamie Foxx 'Is Doing Well': He 'Is Superhuman' (Exclusive)
Jackie Miller James aneurysm
Influencer Jackie Miller James Wakes Up from Medically-Induced Coma a Month After Having Aneurysm
'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Suffers 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot: 'Counting My Blessings'
'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Experiences 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot
Kelly Osbourne, Corinne Foxx
Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'an Honor' to Step in for Corinne Foxx on 'Beat Shazam' : 'I Hope I Did Her Justice'