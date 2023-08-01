Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'

"Had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life," Foxx captioned a birthday message to his sister, in part

Updated on August 1, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx and sister Deidra Dixon in Singapore on Dec. 31, 2017. Photo:

Ore Huiying/Getty

Jamie Foxx is expressing his deep gratitude for sister Deidra Dixon.

The 55-year-old actor posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Tuesday in honor of Dixon's birthday, alongside a carousel led by a playful photo of the two siblings together.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason," Foxx wrote. "And without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life."

"I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis," he concluded, inviting fans to swipe left for more photos of the birthday gal.

Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. 

Tuesday's post is the first on Foxx's Instagram grid since July 22, when he appeared on video for the first time since his health emergency three months prior.

In the video, the Academy Award winner thanks both his sister and daughter Corinne Foxx for their “protection” during his recovery.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said as he discussed the medical complication he suffered April 11 on set in Atlanta.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these."

Also in the video, the Back in Action actor revealed why he did not share more about his medical scare while in the hospital.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx shared. "I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn't want you to see me like that man."

He also took a moment to dispel rumors that had risen about his health as a result of his loved ones' discretion.

“Now you know by being quiet sometimes things you know get out of hand,” the actor said as he referred to people saying he was “blind” and “paralyzed," which he confirmed was false. 

"But I did go through ... I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

