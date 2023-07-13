Jamie Foxx Was 'Happy' While Returning Missing Purse to Woman in Chicago: 'He Seemed Totally Fine' (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx returned a missing purse to its elated owner earlier this week.

Quan Ellis, 35, tells PEOPLE he, his mother and his aunt were riding in a pedicab not far from Chicago's Bean sculpture on Michigan Avenue on Monday afternoon when they saw a black SUV driving behind them honking its horn.

When the SUV pulled up next to them, the back door opened and out came Foxx, 55, holding a purse belonging to Ellis's mother, Terri "Queenie" Glenn.

"We didn't even know she lost her purse," he says.

Adds Glenn, "I want to ask Jamie where he found the purse. I didn't even know it fell out!"

Ellis, a barber in Conyers, Georgia, says the family was in town to accompany his Aunt Tracey, who has breast cancer, to two doctor appointments. Afterward they got in an Uber for a short ride in search of a restaurant, then hopped in the pedicab, he says, when they soon heard the SUV honking.

"The door opened and I heard my mom scream, 'Jamie!' " says Ellis, who shared video of the encounter on Instagram. "She saw him. He was holding her purse."

Foxx got out and handed the bag to his mom, who "loses everything," Ellis says. "She's lost 30 iPhones." Glenn, a home health care aide from Columbus, Ohio, says the bag contained an iPad, about $20 in cash and her keys.

"He hopped out and came toward me, and hopped back in. He looked good. He looked very good," says Glenn of Foxx. "His voice, it was calm; it sounded good to me."

The actor suffered a medical complication on April 11 while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta. His daughter Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

A month later, Corinne gave an update, saying Foxx "has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

This week, he's been spotted in the Chicago area, on a boat and at a gathering with friends at a Topgolf.

Ellis says his mom asked Foxx how he was feeling. "He said, 'I feel great,' and got back in," according to Ellis, who says she thanked him, to which the actor replied, "You're welcome, baby."

"The way he hopped out of the car, he seemed totally fine, with no visible physical problems," Ellis says of the Oscar winner. "That man sounded perfectly fine."

"He seemed like he was happy, chilling," he says.

Ellis adds that the family appreciated Foxx's gesture: "There were other people in the car. He wanted to do it himself. For him to do that, that was dope. This is the first time that [my mom] losing things paid off."