Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’

Jamie Foxx has posted a moving tribute to his late sister DeOndra Dixon, who would have turned 39 years old on Wednesday.

"Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes," the Baby Driver actor uploaded to Instagram, along with a photograph of the two siblings smiling and affectionately resting their heads on one another.

The 55-year-old also shared a clip to his Instagram Stories, filmed from inside a Rolls-Royce as it stopped before a large-scale blue-and-pink decorative display set up around the entrance fountain of an undisclosed mansion.

The display said, "Fly High Butterfly DeOndra," in giant letters and was flanked by cardboard cutouts of gifts, balloons, hearts and stars, plus smaller signs that read "family" and "we miss you."

"I wish you were here," Fox posted on Instagram in a tribute to his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who would have been 39 years old today. Jamie Foxx/ Instagram

Over the clip, Foxx wrote the words "Miss you" in reference to his little sister Dixon, who died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 36.

When he first announced the news of his sister's death in 2020, Foxx shared that "she will always be alive" to him.



"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," Foxx posted on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the two siblings. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..."

Foxx also shared on Instagram Stories a clip of what looked like a party being set up in honor of Dixon. Jamie Foxx/ Instagram

"I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music...," Foxx continued, before adding, "Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... 💔💔💔."

Dixon, who was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

DeOndra Dixon was named ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. Kris Connor/Getty

Supported by her close-knit family, she began participating in the Special Olympics when she was in the 6th grade, competing for more than nine years.

In her biography on the foundation's website, Dixon said she was "born to dance," writing, “I want to be a professional dancer.”

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon wrote. “I danced in his video “Blame It.” I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”

Despite their 16-year age gap, Foxx was very close to his sister Dixon, who died in 2020. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty

For Foxx, it was love at first sight when at the age of 16 he first held baby DeOndra, whose parents are Foxx’s mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather George Dixon.

"We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome," he told PEOPLE in November 2011. "We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute."

"One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered," the actor said at the time. "There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."

Dixon told PEOPLE she was "happy to have a big brother to count on," adding she loved him "every day."

