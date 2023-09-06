Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’

The 'Django Unchained' star's younger sister DeOndra Dixon died in 2020 at age 36

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 10:37PM EDT
Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
Jamie Foxx honors late sister DeOndra Dixon on what would have been her 39th birthday. Photo:

Jamie Foxx/ Instagram

Jamie Foxx has posted a moving tribute to his late sister DeOndra Dixon, who would have turned 39 years old on Wednesday.

"Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes," the Baby Driver actor uploaded to Instagram, along with a photograph of the two siblings smiling and affectionately resting their heads on one another.

The 55-year-old also shared a clip to his Instagram Stories, filmed from inside a Rolls-Royce as it stopped before a large-scale blue-and-pink decorative display set up around the entrance fountain of an undisclosed mansion.

The display said, "Fly High Butterfly DeOndra," in giant letters and was flanked by cardboard cutouts of gifts, balloons, hearts and stars, plus smaller signs that read "family" and "we miss you."

Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
"I wish you were here," Fox posted on Instagram in a tribute to his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who would have been 39 years old today.

Jamie Foxx/ Instagram

Over the clip, Foxx wrote the words "Miss you" in reference to his little sister Dixon, who died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 36.

When he first announced the news of his sister's death in 2020, Foxx shared that "she will always be alive" to him.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned," Foxx posted on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the two siblings. "I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light..."

Jamie Foxx rememberance for his sister
Foxx also shared on Instagram Stories a clip of what looked like a party being set up in honor of Dixon.

Jamie Foxx/ Instagram

"I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music...," Foxx continued, before adding, "Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... 💔💔💔."

Dixon, who was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, was named the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

DeOndra Dixon
DeOndra Dixon was named ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

Kris Connor/Getty

Supported by her close-knit family, she began participating in the Special Olympics when she was in the 6th grade, competing for more than nine years.

In her biography on the foundation's website, Dixon said she was "born to dance," writing, “I want to be a professional dancer.”

“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon wrote. “I danced in his video “Blame It.” I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”

DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx
Despite their 16-year age gap, Foxx was very close to his sister Dixon, who died in 2020. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty

For Foxx, it was love at first sight when at the age of 16 he first held baby DeOndra, whose parents are Foxx’s mother, Louise Annette Dixon, and his stepfather George Dixon.

"We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome," he told PEOPLE in November 2011. "We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered," the actor said at the time. "There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."

Dixon told PEOPLE she was "happy to have a big brother to count on," adding she loved him "every day."

Related Articles
Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene Nun 2; 2021 the conjuring: the devil made me do it vera farmiga
'Nun II' Director Wants to Work with Sisters Taissa and Vera Farmiga 'for the Rest of My Career' (Exclusive)
Austin Butler, Tom Hardy - THE BIKERIDERS
Tom Hardy and Austin Butler Form a Violent Biker Gang in ‘The Bikeriders’ Trailer
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City
Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception
Taylor Momsen Recalls Being 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' by Schoolmates over 'Grinch' Role
Taylor Momsen Says She Was 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' as a Kid for 'Grinch' Role: 'It Was Alienating'
Cailee Spaeny and Priscilla Presley
'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny Says Watching Movie with Priscilla Presley in Venice Was 'Absolutely Surreal'
Kelly Preston John Travolta Anniversary Ella Bleu
John Travolta Shares Video of Daughter Ella to Mark Wedding Anniversary to Kelly Preston: 'So Proud'
Jenna Frank, remembering her late father, Jason David Frank, on what would've been his 50th birthday
'Power Rangers' Jason David Frank Remembered by Daughter in Birthday Post: ‘Can’t Put My Pain Into Words’
Gary Busey 'Dead Ant' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2019
Gary Busey Being Investigated for Alleged Involvement in Hit-and-Run Accident
Joe Alwyn Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child
Joe Alwyn Returns to Instagram with Gallery of New Photos and Throwback Snapshots
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and Ex Talk Next Steps amid Divorce: She'll 'Enter the Workforce,' He Wants 'Time for Myself'
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Seen Out Together Without Their Wedding Rings
Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke Jokes Her Hollywood Family Is Like the 'Boring, Indie Kardashians'
Eddie Murphy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023
Eddie Murphy to Reunite with 'Boomerang' Director for His First Holiday Movie 'Candy Cane Lane'
Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn along with Bechet Allen and Manzie Allen
Woody Allen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Wife Soon-Yi Previn and Kids Bechet and Manzie
Jamie Foxx Thanks Family for Keeping His Privacy 'Airtight' During Recovery: 'They Protected Me'
Jamie Foxx and His Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Enjoy a Beach Getaway in Cabo