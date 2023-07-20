Jamie Foxx Posts New Photo 3 Months After Medical Emergency: 'Got Big Things Coming Soon'

Jamie Foxx is teasing "big" things are ahead, three months after experiencing a medical complication.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner, 55, shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon."

Foxx is in Las Vegas working on a campaign with BetMGM, a sports betting company connected with MGM Resorts. He'll star in the company’s commercials for football season and beyond.

The update comes after Foxx first broke his silence on his Instagram May 3 to tell fans, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Before that, his daughter Corinne Foxx announced in a statement that her father had "experienced a medical complication" on April 11. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Corinne shared at the time that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

Then, on Friday, May 12, Corinne, 29, offered another update about Foxx's condition, denying reports that the family had been preparing for the worst. She shared on Instagram that the actor had been "out of the hospital for weeks."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"

Foxx was spotted doing just that last week, appearing in good spirits as he and a companion faced off in a doubles match against two opponents.

He was also recently spotted at Topgolf in the Naperville suburb of Chicago on July 8 and, the following day, cruising on a boat down the Chicago River. On July 10, Foxx even got out of an SUV to return a woman's lost purse in Chicago.



Jamie Foxx. Amy Sussman/Getty

A source close to the actor and his camp told PEOPLE last week that he is "doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source said, following Foxx's appearance on the Chicago River.

Another source told PEOPLE Monday that the actor "has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility."

The source also revealed that Foxx recently had a party "to celebrate being better." It was held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility he has been going to, said the source. "He is still doing some outpatient rehab though," they added.