Jamie Foxx Spotted Playing Pickleball in Chicago, 3 Months After His Medical Emergency

The Oscar winner seemed in good spirits as he engaged in a doubles pickleball game with three others in Chicago

Published on July 12, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Foxx is hitting the courts!

Three months after his April medical emergency, the 55-year-old actor was spotted out for a game of pickleball in Chicago.

In a photo shared by TMZ and the Daily Mail, citing a Tuesday Instagram post, Foxx appeared in good spirits as he and a companion faced off in a doubles match against two opponents.

The Ray star's daughter Corinne Foxx previously announced in an April 12 statement that her father had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior, though little information about the actor's recovery has been available since the incident.

In Corinne's May 12 update on her father's condition, the 29-year-old revealed that Foxx had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

 "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday," Corinne added at the time, as she thanked her dad's fans and followers for their support.

Jamie Foxx attends Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours on February 23, 2023
Jamie Foxx attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday party on Feb. 23, 2023, in London.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty

The Oscar winner's sporty outing appeared to come days after he was spotted at Topgolf in the Naperville suburb of Chicago on Saturday night.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Foxx looked "healthy" and "didn’t need any physical assistance" during the latter outing, adding that the actor "was in good spirits and having a good time" with his party of around 10 people.

The source also noted that Foxx's Topgolf gathering "wasn't fully private," as there were "other guests on the floor," but that the actor's party "came in through a side entrance on the third floor right to their section."

"His friends seemed protective of him throughout the night — they were looking out for him," the insider added.

The party stayed for a few hours, and Foxx left a generous gratuity. "He tipped $100 on a $200 bill," said the source.

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Amy Sussman/Getty

On Sunday, Foxx was spotted cruising on a boat down the Chicago River — and a source close to the actor and his camp told PEOPLE that he is "doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the latter insider said, following Foxx's appearance on the water.

The Back in Action star's sighting aboard a boat in Chicago, which was captured in photos published by TMZ, came as he also shared his first Twitter post in months on Sunday night.

"Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," the They Cloned Tyrone actor wrote in the post, giving a nod to the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.

