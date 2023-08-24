Jamie Foxx to Play God Opposite Mickey Rourke as the Devil in Comedy 'Not Another Church Movie'

Executive producer Valerie McCaffrey said in the comedy "you see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God"

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 04:17PM EDT
Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke
Jamie Foxx and Mickey Rourke. Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty, Michael Kovac/WireImage

Jamie Foxx is adding God to his acting résumé.

Foxx, 55, will play the heavenly counterpart to Mickey Rourke’s Devil in the upcoming comedy Not Another Church Movie, due out later this year.

Helmed by writer-director Johnny Mack and producer-director James Michael Cummings, the film follows Kevin Daniels as Taylor, a mortal man “given a mission from God Himself: to tell his family's stories and inspire his community,” per an official logline. “What he doesn't know is that the Devil has plans of his own."

Cummings said in a statement to PEOPLE, "Working with Jamie Foxx, who is such a gifted actor, and adding the talents of Mickey Rourke and Kevin Daniels — Not Another Church Movie delivers what our community needs the most, an uplifting and hilarious film that for sure will delight audiences everywhere."

Deadline reported that the movie was filmed prior to the writers’ and actors’ union strikes.

Oscar-winner Foxx also starred in this year’s They Cloned Tyrone, God Is a Bullet and Strays, and will next feature in Toronto International Film Festival debut The Burial

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Amy Sussman/Getty

It was while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta that the actor faced a "medical complication" in April, as his daughter Corinne Foxx previously revealed.

After a stint in a Georgia medical facility, he shared an update and message of gratitude via Instagram in May: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." 

Foxx has since confirmed he is feeling like himself again and able to work after what he called "an unexpected dark journey." He was spotted last week having fun on a vacation in Tulum, Mexico. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a press release, Cummings said the Not Another Church Movie filmmaking team was “thrilled” to include Foxx as “part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God."

"This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen," Cummings added. "This movie will not disappoint."

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Executive producer is Valerie McCaffrey said, “The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God.”

Rourke’s casting as the Devil was announced in July, along with Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris, Tisha Campbell and Jasmine Guy.

Foxx joins a list of talented actors who have taken on portraying God onscreen, including Morgan Freeman in Bruce Almighty, George Burns in Oh, God!, Steve Buscemi on Miracle Workers, and Whoopi Goldberg in both It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie and A Little Bit of Heaven.

Related Articles
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' Is Getting an IMAX Release in September Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage
River Phoenix birthday tributes
River Phoenix's Mom Remembers Late Son on His Birthday: 'He Is Very Much Alive in Me'
Sofia Coppola at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York; Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley backstage at the Milton Berle Show in Burbank, California on June 4, 1956; Priscilla Presley attends the advance screening event photo call for Netflix's "Agent Elvis" at TUDUM Theater on March 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie Wasn't Granted Permission to Use Elvis Presley's Music
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’
Cat Person, Film Still
Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun Star in Trailer for 'Cat Person' Based on Viral Short Story (Exclusive)
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Says 'Challengers' Gives Her a 'Grown-Up Role': 'Can't Play a Teenager for the Rest of My Life'
CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer
Zendaya Felt 'Terrified' Doing Tennis Scenes for 'Challengers' — 'and I Was Not Even Using a Real Ball!'
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
See Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Watch Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine Playfully Spar in 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Deleted Scene
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Wedding Guest in âThe Plus-Oneâ Trailer
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Guest in 'The Plus One' Trailer (Exclusive)
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Jann Mardenborough during a photocall for the movie Gran Turismo in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Why Real-Life 'Gran Turismo' Driver Wanted 2015 Fatal Accident Included in Film: 'It's Part of My Story'
Helen Mirren as Golda Meir
Helen Mirren on Finding Balance for Her Golda Meir Makeup: 'You're Wandering into Dangerous Territory'
Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Dick Van Dyke Learns Ukulele in New Video: ‘Never Too Late to Start Something New’