Jamie Foxx to Play God Opposite Mickey Rourke as the Devil in Comedy 'Not Another Church Movie'

Jamie Foxx is adding God to his acting résumé.

Foxx, 55, will play the heavenly counterpart to Mickey Rourke’s Devil in the upcoming comedy Not Another Church Movie, due out later this year.

Helmed by writer-director Johnny Mack and producer-director James Michael Cummings, the film follows Kevin Daniels as Taylor, a mortal man “given a mission from God Himself: to tell his family's stories and inspire his community,” per an official logline. “What he doesn't know is that the Devil has plans of his own."

Cummings said in a statement to PEOPLE, "Working with Jamie Foxx, who is such a gifted actor, and adding the talents of Mickey Rourke and Kevin Daniels — Not Another Church Movie delivers what our community needs the most, an uplifting and hilarious film that for sure will delight audiences everywhere."

Deadline reported that the movie was filmed prior to the writers’ and actors’ union strikes.

Oscar-winner Foxx also starred in this year’s They Cloned Tyrone, God Is a Bullet and Strays, and will next feature in Toronto International Film Festival debut The Burial.

Jamie Foxx. Amy Sussman/Getty

It was while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta that the actor faced a "medical complication" in April, as his daughter Corinne Foxx previously revealed.

After a stint in a Georgia medical facility, he shared an update and message of gratitude via Instagram in May: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Foxx has since confirmed he is feeling like himself again and able to work after what he called "an unexpected dark journey." He was spotted last week having fun on a vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

In a press release, Cummings said the Not Another Church Movie filmmaking team was “thrilled” to include Foxx as “part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God."

"This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can’t wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen," Cummings added. "This movie will not disappoint."

Jamie Foxx. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Executive producer is Valerie McCaffrey said, “The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God.”

Rourke’s casting as the Devil was announced in July, along with Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris, Tisha Campbell and Jasmine Guy.

Foxx joins a list of talented actors who have taken on portraying God onscreen, including Morgan Freeman in Bruce Almighty, George Burns in Oh, God!, Steve Buscemi on Miracle Workers, and Whoopi Goldberg in both It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie and A Little Bit of Heaven.

