Jamie Foxx Nails Pickleball Spin in Match Against Olympian Casey Patterson, Who Says His 'Spin Will Get Ya’

Jamie Foxx is mastering his spin shots in pickleball!

The actor, 55, showed off his skills in a game of pickleball with Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson in a video he reposted on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya...,” Patterson, 43, captioned the clip of Foxx's impressive skills, which the actor reposted on his own Instagram Story.

The Olympian also reposted the clip from a slightly different angle afterward, and added, “For all the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit that ball.”

“I got dead balls out here, dead balls,” Foxx was heard saying in the clip.

Foxx and Patterson enjoyed a game of pickleball. Casey Patterson/Instagram

Foxx’s pickleball game comes as he has been gradually returning to social media following his health emergency in April.

Last month, the actor addressed his health emergency for the first time in a video shared on Instagram.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Foxx said of his fans' support in the clip. "I went through something I thought I would never ever go through."

He added that he knows "a lot of people" were "waiting" for updates about his condition, but "to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I went to hell and back," Foxx continued. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Foxx showed off his skills during the game. Casey Patterson/Instagram

More recently, the actor apologized for comments he made in a now-deleted Instagram post as he was accused of antisemitism.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” Foxx wrote in a statement on Sunday, a day after publishing the post. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.”

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more,” Foxx explained. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community."

Foxx concluded his post by writing: "My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

In his since-deleted social media post, Foxx wrote, “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they'll do to you?” He added the hashtags "#FakeFriends" and "#FakeLove."