Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)

Jamie Foxx "was in good spirits and having a good time" over the weekend at a Topgolf outing in the suburbs of Chicago, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Saturday night excursion took place in Naperville, Illinois, which is roughly 30 miles outside of the city.

"He looks healthy," the source says of observing the actor practice his golf swing months after his April medical emergency. "He didn’t need any physical assistance."

Foxx, 55, was hanging with a party of around 10, the insider shared, with two bays roped off on the third floor of the venue. TMZ published a video of Foxx showing off his golf swing during his weekend outing.

"There were other guests on the floor, it wasn't fully private. They came in through a side entrance on the third floor right to their section," the source shares.

"His friends seemed protective of him throughout the night — they were looking out for him," they added.

The party stayed for a few hours and Foxx left a generous tip. "He tipped $100 on a $200 bill," says the source.

Joe Maher/Getty

On Sunday, Foxx was spotted cruising on a boat down the Chicago River. A source close to the actor and his camp told PEOPLE that he is "doing great," almost two months after Foxx's daughter Corrinne said her father had left the hospital.

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source said, following Foxx's appearance on the water.



The sighting was captured in photos published by TMZ, and Foxx also shared his first Twitter post in months on Sunday night.

"Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," the They Cloned Tyrone actor wrote in the post, giving a nod to the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.

Foxx's social media post and his Chicago appearances marked his first public sightings since his daughter Corinne announced in an April 12 statement that Foxx had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior.

Little information about the actor's recovery has been made available since. Foxx released a public statement on May 3, when he broke his silence via Instagram to tell fans: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

