Jamie Foxx Is 'Finally' Starting to Feel Like Himself After 'Unexpected Dark Journey'

Jamie Foxx is reflecting on his health journey.

After being hospitalized following a medical complication in April, the actor, 55, shared in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday that he is finally starting to feel like himself again.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light," he wrote next to a series of pictures of himself. The Back in Action star expressed gratitude for those who have reached out to send their good wishes and shared that he has a lot of people to thank for assisting him in his journey.

"U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays," he added.

The comment section was filled with supportive comments, including one by Jeremy Renner, who wrote, "Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️." Tamar Braxton shared in a separate comment, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God❤️❤️❤️❤️." Garcelle Beauvais commented, "God is amazing and so are you! ❤️."

jamie foxx/instagram

Octavia Spencer echoed similar sentiments writing, "Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better." Holly Robinson Peete shared her support by leaving a series of red heart emojis. Ludacris commented a gold crown emoji in support.

Foxx first broke his silence with a written message on Instagram, expressing to his millions of social media followers on May 3: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." He followed up the post about his health by sharing a video message in July where he spoke more about why he did not update fans about his medical scare during his hospitalization.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he said. "I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

While he didn't provide details about his health scare, he dispelled rumors that he had gone blind and was paralyzed and confirmed that he was able to work again. His next project, The Burial, will premiere at September's Toronto International Film Festival.

