Jamie Foxx Is 'Finally' Starting to Feel Like Himself After 'Unexpected Dark Journey'

The actor was hospitalized after a medical complication in April

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 01:20AM EDT
Jamie Foxx Is 'Finally' Starting to Feel Like Himself After 'Unexpected Dark Journey' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwBwKoLrU6r/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Photo:

jamie foxx/instagram

Jamie Foxx is reflecting on his health journey.

After being hospitalized following a medical complication in April, the actor, 55, shared in a candid Instagram post on Wednesday that he is finally starting to feel like himself again.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light," he wrote next to a series of pictures of himself. The Back in Action star expressed gratitude for those who have reached out to send their good wishes and shared that he has a lot of people to thank for assisting him in his journey.

"U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays," he added.

The comment section was filled with supportive comments, including one by Jeremy Renner, who wrote, "Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️." Tamar Braxton shared in a separate comment, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God❤️❤️❤️❤️." Garcelle Beauvais commented, "God is amazing and so are you! ❤️."

Jamie Foxx Is 'Finally' Starting to Feel Like Himself After 'Unexpected Dark Journey' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwBwKoLrU6r/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

jamie foxx/instagram

Octavia Spencer echoed similar sentiments writing, "Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better." Holly Robinson Peete shared her support by leaving a series of red heart emojis. Ludacris commented a gold crown emoji in support.

Foxx first broke his silence with a written message on Instagram, expressing to his millions of social media followers on May 3: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." He followed up the post about his health by sharing a video message in July where he spoke more about why he did not update fans about his medical scare during his hospitalization.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he said. "I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While he didn't provide details about his health scare, he dispelled rumors that he had gone blind and was paralyzed and confirmed that he was able to work again. His next project, The Burial, will premiere at September's Toronto International Film Festival

Related Articles
BBD-TRL-88737r Film Name: BLUE BEETLE Copyright: Â© 2023 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. TM & Â© DC Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/â¢ & Â© DC Comics Caption: XOLO MARIDUEÃA as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Picturesâ action adventure âBLUE BEETLE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Blue Beetle' Reviews Praise 'Crowd-Pleasing' DC Superhero Movie for Its 'Authenticity'
Bradley Cooper Becomes Leonard Bernstein in First Look at Maestro with Carey Mulligan
Leonard Bernstein's Kids Defend Bradley Cooper amid Prosthetic Nose Controversy: He Has 'Profound Respect'
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Movie Domestically of All Time
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Domestic Release of All Time
Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in the audience during 2013 People's Choice Awards
'Blind Side' Star Quinton Aaron Says Any Criticism of Sandra Bullock amid Tuohy Family Lawsuit Is 'Wrong'
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Is 'Happy and Thriving' as He Turns 51, Says Source (Exclusive)
Bug (Jamie Foxx), Reggie (Will Ferrell), Maggie (Isla Fisher), and Hunter (Randall Park) in Strays, directed by Josh Greenbaum.
Why the Talking-Dog Movie 'Strays' Is Not for Kids: What to Know About the Raunchy R-Rated Comedy
Liam Neeson in RETRIBUTION
Liam Neeson Tries to Stay Calm in Nerve-Wracking Clip from New Thriller 'Retribution' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Wishes Husband Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Elliot Paige and Peppermint SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2023
Elliot Page Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in New York City with 'Drag Race' Star Peppermint
Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah, Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Film Academy Museum Gala
Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala
Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of "Tulsa King" held at Regal Union Square on November 9, 2022 in New York City; Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer photo from The Help
Jessica Chastain Pitches Idea for 'The Help' Sequel with Octavia Spencer: 'How Amazing Would That Film Be?'
Michael J. Fox & Casey Likes at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical" at The Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Star Casey Likes Says Michael J. Fox Quoted Movie to Him (Exclusive)
Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios; Margot Robbie in Barbie
Randall Park Says 'Barbie' Success Should Mean 'More Movies By and About Women' — Not Toys
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner Questions Estranged Wife's Claim That She 'Felt Pressured' to Sign Prenup
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Accuses Ex of ‘Gamesmanship of the Worst Sort’ as Divorce Battle Heats Up