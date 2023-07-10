Jamie Foxx 'Doing Great' as He's Seen Back Out in Public Months After Hospitalization (Exclusive Source)

Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance since his April medical emergency when he was spotted on a boat in Chicago on Sunday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Updated on July 10, 2023 02:58PM EDT

Jamie Foxx's ongoing recovery from his April medical emergency appears to be going well.

As Foxx, 55, was spotted aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River on Sunday in his first public appearance since being hospitalized, a source close to the actor and his camp tells PEOPLE that he is "doing great," almost two months after Foxx's daughter Corrinne said her father had left the hospital.

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source says, following Foxx's appearance on the water.

Foxx's sighting aboard a boat in Chicago, which was captured in photos published by TMZ, came as he also shared his first Twitter post in months on Sunday night.

"Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," the They Cloned Tyrone actor wrote in the post, giving a nod to the flavored whiskey brand Brown Sugar Bourbon.

And on Monday, TMZ published video of Foxx at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois on Saturday, where he showed off his golf swing.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Twitter post marked Foxx's first activity on that social media platform since March. The actor last shared a message to his followers on Instagram on May 3, when he broke his silence to tell fans: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Corinne Foxx, 29, previously announced in an April 12 statement that her father had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. Little information about the actor's recovery has been made available since the April incident. In Corinne's May 12 update on her father's condition, she revealed that Jamie had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

 "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday," Corinne added at the time, as she thanked Jamie's fans and followers for their support.

Foxx was working on a Netflix movie titled Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz at the time of his medical emergency. The actor has had multiple films debut since the April incident, including another Netflix title called They Clone Tyrone.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” John Boyega, Foxx's costar in They Cloned Tyrone, told PEOPLE at the premiere of his recent conversation with Foxx. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

Jamie Foxx
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” Boyega, 31, added at the time. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

