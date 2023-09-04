Jamie Foxx and His Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Enjoy a Beach Getaway in Cabo

Jamie Foxx spent time in Mexico with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

The couple were seen in photos arriving in Cabo and walking side by side, according to Page Six. Both wore coordinating black sweatsuits for their travels. A source confirms to PEOPLE that Foxx, 55, and Huckstepp have been dating.

Huckstepp was spotted with the Academy Award winner on a recent outing to Nobu in Malibu, California. The two were joined by others as they dined at the SoCal seaside restaurant in late August.

In May 2022, photos surfaced of the Ray actor and a woman, appearing to be Huckstepp, snuggling on a yacht in Cannes, France. The pair were all smiles as they embraced.

Foxx, who dated actress Katie Holmes from 2013-2019, has never married. In 2021, he told E! News' Daily Pop he had long felt tentative about the idea of married life.

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," he said.

The Law Abiding Citizen star has two children from previous relationships. His youngest daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, was born on Oct. 3, 2008. Foxx shares her with Kristin Grannis, whom he dated in 2008. The two parents were seen together in mid-August.

From left: Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrive at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Foxx shares his elder daughter, Corinne, 29, with U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline. During his chat with Daily Pop, he admitted their family dynamic was different.

"Growing up, Corinne was like, 'Well, people are married, and that's what they have, my friends.' But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older."

He continued, "Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

Earlier this year, it was Corinne who revealed that her father had experienced an undisclosed "medical complication."

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she said via social media in a statement written on behalf of the Foxx family on April 12.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx’s latest movie, Strays, follows the life of a group of stray animals and is in theaters now. The comedy also stars Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher, Sofía Vergara and Randall Park.

His next film, The Burial with Tommy Lee Jones, premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.



The legal drama follows the real-life story of Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen Group, a Canadian funeral home company, as documented by The New Yorker.

The Texas native, who also co-produced the movie, tells PEOPLE that The Burial is "a great American story" in a PEOPLE-exclusive first look.

"We actually heard about this project probably 15 years ago. So it tells you how projects can be special. You hear about it 15 years ago, but now, everything lines up," he said. "Maggie Betts lines up. [Producer] Datari Turner lines up. Everybody involved lines up, and then here we are embarking upon an incredible story, with an amazing character. It just feels good!"