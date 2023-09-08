Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp 'Seemed Cozy' Together on Vegas Set of His Commercial (Exclusive)

An actor who was on set for the BetMGM commercial when it filmed back in July says Jamie Foxx was "incredible to work with"

By
Jeremy Helligar
Jeremy Helligar bio photo
Jeremy Helligar
Jeremy Helligar is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE and an author (Is It True What They Say About Black Men? and Storms in Africa) who has written about race and queer issues.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 10:08PM EDT
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jamie Foxx had his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp by his side when he filmed his new BetMGM commercial.

Kristen Radford Thom, an actor who was on the set of the new ad as an extra back in July, tells PEOPLE that Foxx, 55, and Huckstepp were together on set for at least one of the days.

"They seemed cozy," says Thom. "[Foxx] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors," she adds of the actor, who she said was "incredible to work with."

Foxx and Huckstepp were first spotted in public together in August when they dined with a group at Nobu in Malibu. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were dating, and they were also recently spotted on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, together.

In May 2022, photos surfaced of Foxx and a woman who appeared to be Huckstepp snuggling on a yacht in Cannes, France. 

Jamie Foxx attends Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours on February 23, 2023
Jamie Foxx in London on Feb. 23, 2023.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty

It is unclear how long Foxx and Huckstepp have been dating. Prior to his relationship with Huckstepp, Foxx dated Katie Holmes for six years. He also shares his two daughters, Corrine, 29, and Anelise, 14, with his exes Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis, respectively.

Thom, the actor who worked on Foxx's recent commercial, says the actor was considerate with everyone on set for the commercial, which features him playing a piano as he speaks about the sports-betting app.

"One of my favorite actors, and he was kind and humble and hilarious — all wrapped up in a ball of energy," Thom says, adding: "[Foxx] came over to our table (we were sitting right behind him while he played piano) and just opened up to us. As private as he is, he was pretty open to our table about his situation without telling us exactly what happened."

Thom added that Foxx's ability to improvise while on camera is "unmatched" as she shared that everyone on set seemed to enjoy interacting with him.

"The entire set was laughing at his jokes. He is talented in the most natural way," she adds.

Foxx shared a photo of himself in Las Vegas back in July while he was filming the BetMGM commercial that also served as one of his first public social media posts since he was hospitalized in April. The actor has been spotted in public a number of times in recent months and wrote in an Instagram post in August that he is "finally startin to feel like myself" again.

