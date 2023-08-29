Jamie Foxx Enjoys Night Out with His Girlfriend and Some Friends in Malibu

Jamie Foxx recently enjoyed a romantic evening out.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Oscar winner was with his girlfriend last Wednesday, when they were spotted dining with a group at Nobu in Malibu.

In May 2022, Foxx was photographed cuddling up to an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht in the south of France, though it's unclear if this is the same person.

The Oscar winner, who has steadily returned to life in the public eye in recent weeks after he suffered a medical emergency in April, was previously in a relationship with Katie Holmes before they broke up back in May 2019 after six years together, though they never spoke about their relationship publicly.



Jamie Foxx is seen exiting the Nobu Malibu with his girlfriend as they are pictured together for first time since his health scare. BACKGRID

Foxx has spoken out in the past about his decision to never marry, stating that he feels it strengthened his relationship with his daughters Corinne, 29, and Anelise, 14. Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis.

"The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn't think that was for me," he said on E! News' Daily Pop back in 2021.



Jamie Foxx in London, England on Feb. 23, 2023. Photo by Dave Benett/Getty

Foxx, who has appeared in multiple movies in recent months, recently shared in an Instagram post that he is finally starting to feel like himself again after his hospitalization in April.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…" Foxx wrote in the caption to his post, which showed multiple images of himself.

"I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers," he added. "I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant."

