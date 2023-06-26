Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'

"He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe," Coleman told "Entertainment Tonight" Sunday of Foxx at the BET Awards

Published on June 26, 2023
Jamie Foxx; Porscha Coleman. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Porscha Coleman is giving an update on her former costar Jamie Foxx amid his health issues.

On Sunday, the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 BET Awards that she has spoken to people close to the actor who have confirmed he's "doing well."

But "it never surprised" her that Foxx and his family have kept mum on the details of his condition, as "even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private."

"Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it," said Coleman, who starred with Foxx in 2021's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! on Netflix.

"He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe," she added.

Jonathan Kite, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman and Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (2021).

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

Foxx was shooting the Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close at the time of experiencing, on April 11, what his daughter Corinne Foxx described as "a medical complication" in a statement on social media the following day.

Corinne, 29, shared in April that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

Then, on May 3, a message from Foxx shared on his Instagram read, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

The actor's daughter shared another update a week after that, writing, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," while calling out a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," Corinne continued at the time, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx. Amy Sussman/Getty

Foxx's career appears more supercharged than ever as he continues his recovery, with his action film God Is a Bullet now playing in select theaters.

The Oscar winner has a few other films coming out soon, too: They Cloned Tyrone, with costars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, is on Netflix July 21, while Foxx voices a dog named Bug along with Will Ferrell in the R-rated comedy Strays, in theaters Aug. 18.

In her interview with ET at Sunday's BET Awards, Coleman said Foxx "is somebody that I've always looked up to," praising him as "a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever's on the paper, he's not going to do."

"So, you have to understand and be prepared: When Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him!" Coleman said. "So, I look forward to seeing him."

She added, "He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I'm excited. I love you Foxx!"

