Jamie Foxx's Dating History: From Katie Holmes to His New Girlfriend

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx, né Eric Marlon Bishop, has won several major awards, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. While the world knows his work, he's famously private about his love life — though he has been open about his philosophy around marriage and commitment.

"I just don't think I'm the marrying type," Foxx wrote in his 2021 memoir Act Like You Got Some Sense. "I've just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me. I've had friends that have great marriages, others not so much. And it never seemed like marriage was necessary to raise my children in a safe and loving atmosphere."

Although Foxx has never felt the need to get married, he was in a long-term relationship with ex Katie Holmes for six years. He is also a father of two daughters: He shares his older daughter, Corinne, with ex Connie Kline, and his younger daughter, Anelise, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Explaining his stance on marriage to Men's Health in 2021, the actor said, "Weirdly, though, if I'm in a relationship that I really dig … I'm good."

Foxx was recently spotted dining with his current girlfriend and a group of friends at Nobu Malibu in August 2023.



Here's everything to know about Jamie Foxx's dating history.

Connie Kline

In 1993, Foxx dated U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline. The two welcomed their only daughter together, Corinne, on Feb. 15, 1994.

Foxx has spoken about co-parenting with his ex and how choosing not to marry has helped him be a better father. In 2021, he told E! News' Daily Pop, "Growing up, Corinne was like, 'Well, people are married, and that's what they have, my friends.' But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older."

He continued, "Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different but it's a whole lot of love."

For Veteran's Day in 2016, Corinne honored her mother on Instagram, sharing a photo of Kline in her Air Force uniform. "Your strength, perseverance and endurance inspires me everyday," she wrote. "You have shown me that women can do anything and everything. I am who I am because of you."



Garcelle Beauvais

Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais starred together on The Jamie Foxx Show from 1996 to 2001. Though they never dated, he has been open about the fact that he considers her the one who got away. On her podcast in 2020, Beauvais told Foxx, "You never really give any guy that I'm with any real attention."

"Ever. I hate them all," he replied. "I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I'm like, 'Damn. I f----- up.' So every dude, I give them a really s---- look."

"I feel it and they feel it," the Real Housewives star said. Foxx and Beauvais agreed that they would be "in a relationship forever."

He went on to describe some of his challenges with commitment in Hollywood. "It's a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you've got to find ... someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it's an up and down thing," Foxx explained.

"And there's a lot of emotions that people don't understand," he added. "Somehow, being a celebrity, they feel like you're not human, and we do have things that are afforded to us or rewarded to us because we are [celebrities]. But on the inside, we're still the same people."

Leila Arcieri

In 2005, Foxx dated actress Leila Arcieri, whom he brought as his date to the Golden Globes that year.

"I know she digs me because she was there when I was just trying to figure out how to get from point A to point B," he said at the time.

Kristin Grannis

Foxx and Grannis dated in 2008. She is the mother of Foxx's younger daughter, Anelise, born on Oct. 3, 2008.

The actor has seemingly maintained a close relationship with the mothers of both of his daughters. In August 2023, Foxx was even photographed with Grannis in Los Angeles.

Katie Holmes

Foxx dated Holmes from 2013 to 2019. However, they never publicly commented on their romance.

While Holmes lived in New York City and Foxx lived in Los Angeles, a source told PEOPLE in 2019, "When they can spend time together, they do," adding, "They are two adults who enjoy each other's company and have for a long time."

Over the years, they were seen all over the globe, from Marietta, Georgia, to Paris, though they spent most of their time together in New York City. The pair sparked engagement rumors in October 2018 when Holmes was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, though her rep told PEOPLE it wasn't an engagement ring. Two months later, Foxx and Holmes were photographed together on a yacht in Miami and celebrated Holmes' birthday with her mother.

Foxx and Holmes made their public debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2019. They didn't walk the red carpet together, but they were photographed inside and seen holding hands. Foxx even matched his shoes to Holmes' purple dress.

However, a source told PEOPLE in August that Foxx and Holmes broke up shortly after the Met Gala.

Sela Vave

Foxx was spotted spending time with singer Sela Vave in 2019 before his split from Holmes was confirmed. The two were seen holding hands leaving the L.A. nightclub Bootsy Bellows that August, though a source told PEOPLE at the time that there was no romantic connection between the two.

"She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer," the source said.

During an Instagram Live, the actor addressed the photos a few days later, explaining that Vave was a new artist he took under his wing. “I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids and is as young as my daughter,” Foxx said.

“People try to make mountains out of molehills," he continued. "We want to treat her the same way and give her the same opportunities."

Jamie Foxx's Current Girlfriend

In August 2023, Foxx enjoyed a romantic evening with his girlfriend at Nobu Malibu. They were spotted at the restaurant with friends.

Foxx was previously seen with an unidentified blonde woman on a yacht in the south of France in May 2022, although it is unclear if this is the same person.