Jamie Foxx Offers His 'Deepest Apologies' After Being Accused of Antisemitism in Post: 'I'm Sorry'

"I now know my choice of words have caused offense," the actor wrote in a statement, referencing a post of his that was perceived by some as antisemitic

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 5, 2023 03:26PM EDT
Jamie Foxx Shares Apology to the âJewish Communityâ and for Deleted Instagram Post
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for comments he made in a now-deleted Instagram post that were perceived by some as antisemitic.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” the actor, 55, wrote in a statement on Saturday, addressing his now-deleted post from a day prior. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.”

Sharing what he meant with his original post, Foxx continued, "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more."

He added, "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community."

Foxx then concluded his post, writing: "My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

Jamie Foxx Shares Apology to the âJewish Communityâ and for Deleted Instagram Post
Jamie Foxx apologizes for a deleted statement on August 5, 2023.

Jamie Foxx/Instagram

In his since-deleted social media post, Foxx wrote, “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they'll do to you?” over a black background.

Alongside the statement, Foxx also used the hashtags "#FakeFriends" and "#FakeLove."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Aniston, who appeared to like Foxx’s Friday post in a screenshot shared by A Wider Frame — an outlet that aims to provide “a better overall understanding and scope of Jewish world news,” per its website — addressed the situation on her Instagram Story after she came under scrutiny.

Jamie Foxx Shares Apology to the âJewish Communityâ and for Deleted Instagram
Jennifer Aniston clarifies that she does not "support any form of antisemitism" on Instagram after appearing to like a post from Jamie Foxx that was perceived to be antisemitic.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

“This really makes me sick,” the Friends alum, 54, wrote alongside A Wider Frame's post that called Foxx out. “I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident.”

She continued, “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism.”

“And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind,” Aniston concluded. “Period.”

Related Articles
Rebel Wilson Left With Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' On Set
Rebel Wilson Left with Stitches After 'Stunt Accident' on Set: 'Not the Way I Wanted to End This Movie'
Challengers
Zendaya Teases Sexual Tension in Tennis Movie 'Challengers': 'There’s So Much in Just Glances'
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets
Hoda Kotb Shuts Down âBarbieâ Movie Backlash: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women 'There's a Problem'
Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'
Will Smith Recalls Steven Spielberg âSent a Helicopterâ to Pitch Original âMen in Blackâ Movie
Will Smith Recalls When Steven Spielberg ‘Sent a Helicopter’ to Pitch Original ‘Men in Black’ Movie
Newlyweds Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, are seen exiting the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Spend Date Night in Santa Monica
RISKY BUSINESS US 1983
The Cast of 'Risky Business': Where Are They Now?
Keanu Reeves seems a world away from his fresh-faced look as Neo in 'The Matrix' film series as he cuts a rather scruffy, bearded appearance during his European holiday out in Capri.
Keanu Reeves Vacations off the Coast of Italy with His Younger Sister Kim Reeves
Len Wiseman And CJ Franco Are Spotted For The First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement.
Len Wiseman and CJ Franco Have Sweet Outing After Engagement Announcement — See the Photos!
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical
Megan Thee Stallion Raps in Wild Trailer for A24's First Musical (with a Raunchy NSFW Title)
'Haunted Mansion' Director Reveals How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
'Haunted Mansion' Director on How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Megan Good, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023 in New York City
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Attend Court Together as His Assault Trial Is Postponed
The Notebook, Ryan Gosling, Rachel Mcadams
'The Notebook' Musical with Songs by Ingrid Michaelson Gets Broadway Debut Date
Adam Brody Says He Tried Out for Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt Was Better Fit for Star-Lord
Adam Brody Auditioned for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I Wanted That One'
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup