Jamie Foxx Offers His 'Deepest Apologies' After Being Accused of Antisemitism in Post: 'I'm Sorry'

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for comments he made in a now-deleted Instagram post that were perceived by some as antisemitic.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post,” the actor, 55, wrote in a statement on Saturday, addressing his now-deleted post from a day prior. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.”

Sharing what he meant with his original post, Foxx continued, "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more."

He added, "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community."

Foxx then concluded his post, writing: "My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended ❤️❤️❤️. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."



Jamie Foxx apologizes for a deleted statement on August 5, 2023. Jamie Foxx/Instagram

In his since-deleted social media post, Foxx wrote, “They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they'll do to you?” over a black background.

Alongside the statement, Foxx also used the hashtags "#FakeFriends" and "#FakeLove."

Jennifer Aniston, who appeared to like Foxx’s Friday post in a screenshot shared by A Wider Frame — an outlet that aims to provide “a better overall understanding and scope of Jewish world news,” per its website — addressed the situation on her Instagram Story after she came under scrutiny.

Jennifer Aniston clarifies that she does not "support any form of antisemitism" on Instagram after appearing to like a post from Jamie Foxx that was perceived to be antisemitic. Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

“This really makes me sick,” the Friends alum, 54, wrote alongside A Wider Frame's post that called Foxx out. “I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident.”

She continued, “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism.”

“And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind,” Aniston concluded. “Period.”