Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Go to Court in 'The Burial' Trailer

Jamie Foxx recently told PEOPLE that his new movie 'The Burial,' streaming on Prime Video Oct. 13, is "a great American story"

Published on September 7, 2023 10:27AM EDT

Tommy Lee Jones is teaming up with Jamie Foxx in the courtroom for their new movie together.

On Thursday, Prime Video released the first trailer for its upcoming film The Burial, a legal drama-comedy featuring Jones, 76, as a funeral home owner named Jeremiah who enlists Foxx's attorney Willie E. Gary to win a case against a major corporation.

"When a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to save his family business," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

"Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story," the synopsis adds.

The Burial
'The Burial' poster.

AMAZON

Foxx and Jones' movie follows the real-life story of Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen Group, a Canadian funeral-home company, as documented by The New Yorker in a 1999 article of the same name by Jonathan Harr.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July, the two actors talked to PEOPLE on what it was like working together for the movie.

The Burial
Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in 'The Burial'.

Skip Bolen Â© AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

"I had a lot of fun working with Jamie," Jones, 76, told PEOPLE. "He's fun to be around, and every work day was highly energized. We did a lot of laughing and some pretty good work got done, too."

"When the artistic stars line up and certain people step into a role, it usually turns out really, really good," Foxx, 55, added in turn, praising Jones' performance. "He’s so special for the part."

The Burial
Tommy Lee Jones as Jeremiah O'Keefe and Pamela Reed as Annette O'Keefe in 'The Burial'.

Skip Bolen Â© AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The Burial is directed by filmmaker Maggie Betts, who collaborated with screenwriter Doug Wright on the movie's script. Betts recently told PEOPLE "it was clear" to her "from the start that Jamie was going to completely devour the role of Willie Gary."

The Burial will make its world premiere on Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will then release in select theaters Oct. 6 before it begins streaming globally on Prime Video Oct. 13.

