Jamie Foxx plays a pimp in his first movie set for release following his "medical complication" in April.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer for its new movie They Cloned Tyrone, an action-packed comedy-mystery that follows John Boyega, Foxx, 55, and Teyonah Parris as they notice a man's apparent kidnapping off the street and follow the car in question to an unmarked underground laboratory.



In the laboratory, the group of three discover an apparent clone of 31-year-old Boyega's character, Tyrone, and begin growing increasingly paranoid about "experiments" they suspect a government organization is conducting on their community.

Eager to protect their home, Foxx and his allies embark on a mission to uncover the mystery at hand — Foxx's character is shown shooting a man wearing a lab coat in the laboratory — and rally their city to defend themselves from the conspiracy.



"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper," reads an official logline for the film from Netflix.

At the trailer's end, a broadcast news report suggests that clones resembling a number of people in the community have been uncovered, with a chryon reading "dozens of clones mysteriously appear" across a television screen.



They Cloned Tyrone is Foxx's first film to release since he experienced what his daughter Corinne Foxx described in an April Instagram statement as a "medical complication" that has kept him out of the public eye over the last two months.



Amid uncertainty over Foxx's health, Corrine, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on May 12 that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," though no she provided no further information regarding the Django Unchained star's health at the time.



Foxx was filming another Netflix movie titled Back in Action with costars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta at the time of his health emergency. That movie initially halted production, but it resumed filming using multiple body doubles to film without Foxx.



As Foxx continues to recover, the actor has at least one more film he completed — the R-rated, dog-themed comedy Strays, in which he provides the voice for a Boston terrier — set for release later this summer.

They Cloned Tyrone is directed by Juel Taylor, a filmmaker who previously wrote the screenplays for movies like Creed II, Space Jam: A New Legacy and the recent Peacock basketball movie Shooting Stars. Taylor cowrote the script with screenwriter Tony Rettenmaier, with whom he shares screenwriting on for the 2021 Space Jam sequel and Shooting Stars.



Aside from Foxx, Boyega and Parris, the film also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland, who does not appear in the movie's trailer.



They Cloned Tyrone begins streaming on Netflix July 21.

