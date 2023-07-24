New Films Starring Jamie Foxx, Anna Kendrick and Al Pacino to Debut at 2023 Toronto International Film Festival

Jamie Foxx, Anna Kendrick, Al Pacino and more are headlining this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The 48th edition of the festival returns live Sept. 7-17, featuring 14 Gala program titles and 46 Special Presentations. The festival will return in full force, even amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jamie Foxx. Kevin Winter/Getty

"This year’s Galas & Special Presentations showcase a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, in a statement. “From thought-provoking narratives to breathtaking visuals and stories so unreal they have to be real, each work embodies the power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and move audiences. Get ready to experience an unforgettable celebration of film and a memorable and star-studded festival, showcasing the best of global cinema for film lovers in September."

Foxx, 55, will star in Maggie Betts’ legal drama The Burial alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Jurnee Smollett. The film follows the real-life story of Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen Group, a Canadian funeral home company, as documented by the New Yorker.

One of Foxx’s first projects to premiere since his April health scare, The Burial marks Foxx’s return to the screen.

Making her directorial debut, Kendrick, 37, will premiere her drama Woman of the Hour. Telling the true story of Rodney Alcala, the film follows the serial killer who appeared on The Dating Game in the midst of his spree. Kendrick will also star in the film as contestant Cheryl Bradshaw.

Anna Kendrick. Gary Miller/WireImage

Back in September, when Kendrick was first announced to work on Woman of the Hour (then titled The Dating Game), she spoke to PEOPLE about the opportunity, calling the film “so meant to be.”

"But it's such a dream," Kendrick said, joking, "Right now, my house has sort of turned into a Beautiful Mind-style collage of sticky notes and inspirations and photographs and stuff. It looks like I'm trying to solve my daughter's kidnapping or something."

Meanwhile, actor Michael Keaton will also make his directorial debut with his film Knox Goes Away, starring Pacino, 83. A crime thriller, the film follows a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Marcia Gay Harden and James Marsden join Pacino for the project.

Al Pacino. Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Also featured in the lineup is the world premiere of Taika Waititi’s sports comedy Next Goal Wins, as well as Ellen Kuras’ war journalism film Lee, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Kate Winslet.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

A full lineup can be found on the TIFF website.

The Toronto Film Festival kicks off Sept. 7.