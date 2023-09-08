Jamie Foxx Was a 'Ball of Energy' on the Set of His New Commercial, Says Costar (Exclusive)

Kristen Radford Thom, an actor in the new BetMGM ad starring Jamie Foxx, says the star "was the nicest"

By
Jeremy Helligar
Jeremy Helligar bio photo
Jeremy Helligar
Jeremy Helligar is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE and an author (Is It True What They Say About Black Men? and Storms in Africa) who has written about race and queer issues.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 04:21PM EDT
Jamie Foxx Shares Apology to the âJewish Communityâ and for Deleted Instagram Post
Jamie Foxx arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx was "incredible to work with" on the set of his new BetMGM commercial, says one of the actors who appeared in the ad

Actor Kristen Radford Thom, who filmed the commercial with Foxx, 55, back in July, tells PEOPLE the Oscar winner was friendly with everyone on set as they filmed BetMGM's latest promotional campaign.

"One of my favorite actors, and he was kind and humble and hilarious — all wrapped up in a ball of energy!" Thom says. "He came over to our table (we were sitting right behind him while he played piano) and just opened up to us. As private as he is, he was pretty open to our table about his situation without telling us exactly what happened."

The ad features Foxx wearing a black suit while playing piano at NoMad Library inside the Park MGM Las Vegas while touting the sports-betting app.

"He was the nicest," Thom says of Foxx. "He was funny. His improv abilities are unmatched. The entire set was laughing at his jokes. He is talented, in the most natural way."

Jamie Foxx attends Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party at Restaurant Ours on February 23, 2023
Jamie Foxx in London on Feb. 23, 2023.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty

When PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the commercial last week, 72andSunny creative director Geno Burmester said it was "such a joy to work with" Foxx.

"Jamie brought his charismatic energy to every take during our jam-packed shoot schedule," Burmester said. "From minute one on set, he was laughing and cracking jokes with the crew — not to mention that was actually him on the piano, tickling the ivories.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burmester praised Foxx's ability to bring "such range to the words on the page — with a mix of attention-grabbing delivery and just the right amount of humor to elevate the creative."

"He’s also always on, even when the camera’s off, telling the crew some of the best stories you’ve ever heard and doing impressions that make you do a double take, they’re so spot on," he added.

Foxx's appearance in the advertisement comes four months after Foxx experienced a medical emergency in April while he filmed the Netflix movie Back in Action.

He opened up about his recovery in a July video on Instagram, telling fans, "I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

The actor has appeared in a number of recent movies this year, including They Cloned Tyrone, Strays and God Is a Bullet. A trailer for his next movie, The Burial, was released Thursday.

Related Articles
Olivia Rodrigo Spotify Guts event
Olivia Rodrigo Says Her Favorite 'Guts' Song Changes Daily — and Shares Her Go-To Spotify Playlist (Exclusive)
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
Kody Brown Says He Had 'Special Requirements' for Janelle and Christine Before They Joined the Family (Exclusive)
exclusive trailer for Sullivan's Crossing credit CW
Chad Michael Murray Turns on the Charm in 'Virgin River' Team's New CW Show: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
90 Day FiancÃ©âs Kenny and Armando
90 Day: Armando Admits He Is 'Secretly Liking' His and Kenny's Stripper-Filled Night at a Gay Club (Exclusive)
Nicolas Cage is seen at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration honoring Nicolas Cage during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 05, 2023
Nicolas Cage Reveals Daughter August's Adorable Plan to Celebrate Her First Birthday (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David â But Will Her Son Agree?
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David – But Will Her Son Agree? (Exclusive)
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)
Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
'Aristotle and Dante' Director Wants Her LGBTQ Love Story to Be 'Relatable Across the Board' (Exclusive)
US actress/writer Bonnie Aarons arrives for the World Premiere of "Annabelle Comes Home" at the Regency Village theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California; Bonnie Aarons in The Nun
'The Nun' Actress Bonnie Aarons Is a 'Lovely Person' but 'Really Chilling' on Set, Says Sequel Director (Exclusive)
Adriana Lima attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour
Adriana Lima Feels 'Celebrated' by Victoria's Secret After Having a Baby at 41: 'It's Uplifting' (Exclusive)
The Burial
Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Go to Court in 'The Burial' Trailer
Jamie Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon
Jamie Foxx Remembers His Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on her 39th Birthday: ‘I Wish You Were Here’
Alicia Quarles Tears Up Recalling Late Momâs Support During Traumatic Mental Breakdown
Alicia Quarles Tears Up Recalling Late Mom’s Support During Mental Breakdown: 'She Never Wavered' (Exclusive)