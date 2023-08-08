Jamie Dornan Recalls Being 'Jealous' of Pal Robert Pattinson: He Was 'Going Places and We Sort of Weren't'

Jamie Dornan has nothing but love — and a hint of jealousy — for longtime friend Robert Pattinson.

In a new WIRED interview with Heart of Stone castmates Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, the Irish actor, 41, reflected on his relationship with the Twilight star.

“I’ve known Rob forever,” he said. “He’s a really good friend. I love him. I think he’s one of the most interesting and exciting actors around.”

The Fifty Shades star explained that he was envious of Pattinson, 37, who was making a name for himself as vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen when the pair — as well as pals Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne — were roommates over a decade ago.

“I probably at one point was quite jealous of him, like early on when we were all friends back in London and Rob was just like going places and we sort of weren’t,” he admitted, referring to Pattinson’s Twilight fame.

“You love him,” Gadot chimed in, teasing her costar. “You love him so much.”

“I think he’s amazing,” Dornan agreed, adding that the Lighthouse actor is “the nicest guy in the world.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last year, Pattinson also reflected on this period, claiming that he was always "the last one invited" to his now-famous flatmates’ hang-outs, dubbing himself an “afterthought.”

“There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'” the Batman star explained.

Dornan defended his honor in conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards, denying that Pattinson had ever received a “pity invite.”

Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight.'.

Instead, the Belfast actor set the record straight, telling ET that Pattinson "sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’”

“We were not working and he's working all the time,” Dornan explained. “He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

He went on to say that while he and his former roommates have not necessarily "caught up” to Pattinson’s success, they have all “started working more consistently" since the actor's teen heartthrob days.

"But yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time,” he added.

Dornan also addressed Pattinson’s comments to Access on the award show’s red carpet, joking, "Why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one."

"He was the one that got us in," he continued. "He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us, I think, early on.”

“We all took our time,” he said of himself, Garfield, Cox and Redmayne, adding that he is “still not there” success-wise when “compared to those guys." “But we had a lot of fun back in the day," he added.

