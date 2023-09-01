Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director on 'Harry Potter' and Marvel Movies, Dead at 52: 'One of the All-Time Greats'

Jamie Christopher, a longtime Hollywood assistant director who worked on movies ranging from the Harry Potter series to superhero films and Knives Out, has died. He was 52.

Multiple outlets reported Wednesday that Christopher died at his home of heart complications. The filmmaker got his start in Hollywood in the late 1980s and worked as an assistant director on 1999's The Mummy, every film in the main Harry Potter series and The Bourne Ultimatum, among others. He joined Marvel Studios in 2013 for the sequel Thor: The Dark World. Christopher most recently received a first assistant director credit for his work on this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, per his IMDb page.

Writer-director Rian Johnson, whom Christopher worked alongside on 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2019's Knives Out, shared a statement on Instagram Thursday calling Christopher "one of the best ADs around, and a good friend."

"What made Jamie so special was the love he had for the process and history of making movies, but even more than that, it was his love of his crew," Johnson, 49, wrote in the caption to his post. Photos in the director's carousel show Christopher on the sets of Knives Out and The Last Jedi, as well as an image of him with the late Carrie Fisher. "A great AD controls a set not by shouting through a bullhorn but by earning a crew’s love and respect. Jamie was one of the all time greats. We’ve lost him too soon."



Knives Out cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford all commented on Johnson's post, with Langford writing: "I can't believe it...what a legend ❤️." Aaron Paul also shared condolences, writing: "Sorry my friend. Sending so much love.❤️"

Christopher, who also worked as first assistant director on 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, was also remembered by that film's director James Gunn.

"This has been a sad couple of days," Gunn, 57, wrote on Instagram. "The film industry has lost one of our great talents and friends, Jamie Christopher. Jamie was the First Assistant Director on Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as on Harry Potter, Star Wars, Avengers films and so many more. He was a true filmmaker - a craftsman - who was able to add to a film creatively and just as importantly, figure out incredibly inventive ways of making it happen. He was also a friend, always there with a sly comment under his breath, a hearty laugh, or an incredible story about a day on set. A warm man who earned the respect of the directors, producers, actors, and, most importantly, the crew who worked for him. They all loved him and so do I and boy will I miss him. Rest in Peace, old pal. The world won’t be as sweet without you."

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in each of the eight Harry Potter movies, also remembered Christopher in an Instagram post.



"Jamie Christopher was one of the faces I most looked forward to seeing every day on the Harry Potter films," Felton, 35, wrote in the caption to his post. "He always kept spirits high on set , was incredibly cheeky & a brilliant Assistant Director. He will be sorely missed. Love you mate & thank you for everything."



Christopher is survived by his wife Carly and their children Killeon and Jasmine, per Variety. Deadline also notes that the filmmaker is survived by three children from a past marriage, Stella, Teddy, and Phoebe.

