James Van Der Beek Reflects on Marriage to Wife Kimberly in Sweet Wedding Anniversary Tribute

James Van Der Beek has a lot to be thankful for.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the Dawson's Creek alum, 46, marked 13 years of marriage with his wife Kimberly by sharing photos of their time together and celebrating "every moment" that the two have experienced.

"We’ve gone through success, tragedy, joy, stress, triumph, uncertainty, and through it all… these have been the best years of my life," he wrote. "Every moment. Because I have the BEST adventure partner."

The couple tied the knot in August 2010 and have since expanded their family by welcoming daughters Gwendolyn, 5, Emilia, 7, Annabel, 9, and Olivia, 12, and son Joshua, 11. Their second son, Jeremiah Van Der Beek, was born in October 2021 after the couple faced back-to-back pregnancy losses and moved their family to Texas.

"Our life is CRAZY right now. We might be crazier. And I wouldn’t have it any other way," he penned. "I love you. I celebrate you. I honor you." The Dancing with the Stars alum recognized his wife as someone who brings out the best in people and detailed their wedding day.

james van der beek/instagram

"13 years ago today we were told that the guy who had come to you in a dream and had given you a wedding date could marry us - that night - in the basement of the Kabbalah Centre in Tel Aviv… on what happened to be the exact date he’d given you in the dream," he shared.

"We rushed to get ready, had a bunch of people we didn’t know (and a few we did) dance around us, got ambushed by Israeli paparazzi afterwards, then ate at an outdoor Lebanese dive with plastic tablecloths and chairs and amazing food… and we were off," he added.

The actor shared with PEOPLE in May that he and his wife have focused on fostering their relationships with their kids as they grow older.

"For me, playing with the kids is so important," he said. "It's good for them physically, it's good for them mentally, emotionally. It's good for our relationship." Their kids have also been at the forefront at the kinds of film and television roles he chooses to pursue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Before I had kids, the entire spectrum of human behavior and emotions were my palette. And now that I watch my kids consume content, I really do think more about, 'What does this project say?' It doesn't mean you have to be serious all the time, or that everything has to be a message piece," he explained. "But I do think about, 'What kind of behavior am I modeling?' I still like to be silly and goof around and I still like to laugh. I don't have to play the good guy all the time because great stories need villains."

