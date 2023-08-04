James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation

James Van Der Beek is getting creative when it comes to cleaning his car.

On Thursday, the Dawson's Creek actor, 46, posted a video to his Instagram from his family vacation.

In the video, Van Der Beek lifts one of his daughters in the air while she holds a squeegee. Moving her up and down, his daughter uses the mop to reach the top of the RV's windows before being placed on the ground again.

"A pit stop in the middle of an 11-hour haul to empty the septic tank got more laughs than the crepe place we went to for breakfast the next morning after three hours of sleep..." he wrote in the caption.

"Finding more and more it's really not what we're doing...it's the level of awe and appreciation with which we're doing it. And sleep helps. It definitely helps."

Van Der Beek shares his six children — Jeremiah, 20 months, Gwendolyn, 5, Emilia, 7, Annabel, 9, Joshua, 11, and Olivia, 12 — with his wife Kimberly.

In May, the actor spoke to PEOPLE about having a "humbling" life with his six kids. While discussing his family's commitment to an hour of uninterrupted play each day, Van Der Beek said that getting all six of his kids outside "feels like the antidote to getting on a screen."

Talking about spending time with his kids in and around their Texas home, Van Der Beek told PEOPLE, "We're lucky enough to have the space to kick a ball around."

"Even when we were in L.A., trees were our best babysitter," he laughed. "But the fact we can now go outside, and they can watch the seasons change, it's ideal."

He also opened up about the biggest challenge he and his wife face as parents. "The biggest challenge for us is just getting overwhelmed. Thankfully our youngest is finally starting to sleep through the night," he said, adding, "You think we would have gotten better at having kids sleep through the night earlier, but it's the last one proving to us how specific kids are, and how different they are."

"It's just humbling. When you think you've got it down, you get one that throws a curveball at you. And it's regulating our own emotions when things do get hectic and chaos ensues, which is inevitable at times."