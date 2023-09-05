James Middleton and Pregnant Alizee Thevenet Take Boat Trip with Their Dogs Before Their 'Little Human' Is Born

The Middleton crew is on deck — including the canines!

As they eagerly await the birth of their new baby, James Middleton and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, are enjoying the last days of summer on a boating trip with their beloved dogs.

In an Instagram post Monday, Kate Middleton's younger brother shared a photo of himself on a boat's deck with the couple’s dogs lined up in row alongside him.

“Sun, Sea & Sand,” he wrote in the caption, adding, "Treasuring moments like this and cannot wait to have another little human joining our adventures."

Another photo showed Alizee onboard the boat and cradling one of the dogs. Her back was turned from the camera in the image, with the pup's face gently resting on her shoulder.

James announced that the couple is expecting their first child on July 5 with a photo of Alizee showing her baby bump, with their dog Mabel playfully chewing on her sweater. "We couldn't be more excited. Well, Mabel might be . . ." he wrote in the caption.

After James, 36, the owner of Ella & Co. pet company, announced the happy news, the couple was spotted at Wimbledon holding hands. The mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a vibrant green dress.

On his Ella & Co. company social media page — named after his beloved dog Ella, who died earlier this year — Alizee showed another view of her bump while posing with two of their dogs: "We have a new member of the pack coming soon, we couldn’t be more excited."

James added to both posts, "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

James and Alizee's child will be the seventh grandchild for his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. James' baby is also a new cousin for Princess Kate and Prince William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as James and the princess of Wales's sister Pippa Middleton's three children — Arthur, Grace and Rose — with her husband James Matthews.

The couple’s dogs have always played important roles in their lives. In fact, the parents-to-be had a "meet cute" through James’s dog Ella.

As previously reported in The Telegraph, the couple met at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; [realizing] she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace," he explained. "However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

Alizee thought James was a server and ordered a drink while petting the dog.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he told the outlet. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

