Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton and Wife Alizée Head to Wimbledon After Announcing Baby News

Kate Middleton's sister-in-law is bumping along at Wimbledon just hours after revealing her pregnancy news.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet were spotted holding hands and chatting as they watched the tennis tournament on Thursday. The mom-to-be, 33, wore a bright green dress with loose short sleeves that cinched at her waist, revealing her growing baby bump.

The entrepreneur, 36, matched his wife’s color scheme with a slightly darker green button-up shirt and neutral-tone linen suit. Both sported sunglasses in the summer heat — Alizée flaunted chic orange cat-eye frames, and James kept things simple with black aviators.

The pair’s outing marked their first appearance since announcing on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child. In an Instagram post, James shared two photos of Alizee with her hand resting under her baby bump.

"We couldn’t be more excited," he captioned the post.

On his Ella & Co. company social media page — named after his beloved pooch Ella, who died earlier this year — they showed another view of the bump with two of their dogs: "We have a new member of the pack coming soon, we couldn’t be more excited."

James added to both posts, "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

James previously credited Ella with introducing him to Alizée.

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," he previously told The Telegraph. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realizing she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

Alizée thought James was a server and ordered a drink while petting the dog.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he shared. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

James — who is a proud dog dad to his pups: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla — and Alizée met in 2018. He popped the question to the French financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — in the fall of 2019 with a sapphire engagement ring.

After their wedding got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple tied the knot in the south of France in Sept. 2021.

The new addition will be the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton. James' baby will also be a new cousin for Princess Kate, 41, and Prince William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as Pippa Middleton's three children — Arthur, Grace and Rose — with her husband James Matthews.

James’ sister Princess Kate, 41, has been attending Wimbledon matches as well. On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales arrived in a mint green Balmain blazer for the second day of the prestigious tennis tournament.

The avid tennis player and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club settled down to watch the games on the outer courts. Her jacket matched the green hue of the Wimbledon umbrella she had to hold up briefly as she, like the other fans, sheltered from London's spring showers.

Kate later moved to the Royal Box at Centre Court, sitting beside tennis legend Roger Federer to watch a few matches.

Princess Kate regularly kicks off her visits to the tournament by catching the early round games featuring up-and-coming talent in the outer courts. She will likely be back for the finals on the last weekend of the two-week contest.

Kate recently played on the iconic Wimbledon courts herself when she paired up with Federer, playing a few sets before meeting some of the ball boys and girls who help make Wimbledon run smoothly.

In a video released on June 24, the royal mom who plays the sport often — she and Prince William, 41, have a tennis court on the grounds of their Norfolk home — said she was impressed with the 250-strong team of youngsters who train for months for the big event.

"To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon... Yeah it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” the royal said in the clip.



And Wimbledon is often a family affair for the Middletons. Last year, Kate attended the event on the same day as her parents, making sure to blow them a kiss as she took her seat.

Kate and James' sister, Pippa, is also a regular at the tennis tournament. In 2019, Pippa joined her sister and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon to watch the Ladies’ Singles Final.