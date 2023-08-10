James Marsden Shares Rare Throwback Video for 'Angel' Daughter Mary's 18th Birthday: Watch

It's official — James Marsden's little girl is all grown up.

The Sonic the Hedgehog actor, 49, posted a loving tribute to his daughter Mary for her 18th birthday on Thursday, giving a rare glimpse at his family life with a throwback video.

"Hard to believe the little 5-year-old drummer girl is turning 18 in just a few hours!" Marsden captioned the post. "Happy Birthday, angel. ❤️ Get ready to celebrate!"

"(No cockroaches or spiders were harmed during the filming of this video)," he added.

Big brother Jack, 22, also chimed in to show some love for his sister.

"So so sweet," Jack wrote. "The best sister in the world ❤️"



The video shows Marsden and then-little Mary rocking out together as the actor teaches his daughter how to play drums using spiders and cockroaches as references.

"Stomp them both, they're coming for ya," he says in the video with Mary using her drumsticks to get the "bugs." The end result is perfect for Marsden's rhythmic guitar beat.

Marsden is father to three kids, Jack, 22, and Mary with his ex-wife of 11 years, Lisa Linde, and William, 10, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Brazilian model Rose Costa.

Mary has appeared at premieres with her father and siblings over the years but is otherwise fairly private. Thanks to Marsden, there are a few heartwarming posts about Mary to look back on.



"You will never be too big for me to carry you on my shoulders," Marsden wrote on Instagram in 2018. "You will never be too big for me to sing you to sleep. You’ll never be too big to punch me in the arm. Or for me hold your hand. You’ll never be too big to tell me all the different animals you are. A hawk. A dragon. A dinosaur. A Dragonhawkasaurus?"

He continued,, "You’ll never be too big to stop jumping, rolling, running, cartwheeling, flying, crying, smiling, climbing or sliming! No matter how many years old you grow to be, that magical spirit you lead with will never grow old. It will carry you, through the trees and up into the skies, surrounding you with those colors only your eyes can see."

The actor ended the sweet post adding, "And, my angel, you’ll never be too big for me to hold you, and tell you that I love you. Happy 13th Birthday, my little teenager. I love you. ❤️ Dad."

