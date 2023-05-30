James Marsden Goes Shirtless While on Vacation in France

James Marsden most recently appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in the Amazon Frevee series 'Jury Duty'

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on May 30, 2023 04:27 PM
James Marsden seen at the hotel Eden Roc Cap d'Antibes during the 76th Cannes Film festival 2023 enjoying a swim with a friend and looking hunky in blue swimming trunks
Photo:

Malu Pictures / SplashNews.com

James Marsden is diving right into summer.

On Saturday, Marsden, 49, was spotted spending time by the water while on vacation in France, where he could be seen practicing his diving skills and displaying his impressive physique.

Marsden was photographed in a blue bathing suit as he dove into the water from a white platform while he stayed at the hotel Eden Roc Cap d'Antibes, in Antibes, France.

The Disenchanted actor spent much of his Memorial Day weekend relaxing and swimming in the water off the southern coast of France.

Marsden, known best for his role in The Notebook, as Cyclops in the X-Men film series and as Corny Collins in 2007's Hairspray, has been working in television as of late. His two on-screen credits in 2023 come from his appearances on Party Down and his starring role on the Amazon Freevee mockumentary series Jury Duty, in which Marsden played a fictionalized version of himself serving as a juror during a trial.

James Marsden seen at the hotel Eden Roc Cap d'Antibes during the 76th Cannes Film festival 2023 enjoying a swim with a friend and looking hunky in blue swimming trunks

Malu Pictures / SplashNews.com

The actor also recently starred in Disenchanted, a Disney+ sequel to 2007's Enchanted, as well as 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, in which he plays Sonic's friend and sheriff Tom Wachowski.

While speaking with PEOPLE back in March, Marsden admitted that he would cut his hair short if it weren't for his work as an actor.

"The hair bothers me," he said of his hair at the time. "To me, if I wasn't an actor I would just have one of those military cuts. I'd just shave it off all the time. It just gets in the way."

James Marsden attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France

Daniele Venturelli/Getty 

"I don't really do much," he told PEOPLE of his haircare routine at the time. "I get it cut occasionally by my guy in L.A., and he usually is the one that fixes it. If I don't have him around, then I put a baseball cap on because I don't want to fix it. I'm still very much a guy that way."

Upcoming movies for Marsden include the thriller Knox Goes Away, in which he will costar with Michael Keaton and Al Pacino, according to Deadline. The film, which Keaton directed, will feature the Birdman actor as "a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia" who attempts to save his "estranged adult son," played by Marsden.

