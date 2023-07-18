James Kennedy Says He Has the ‘Best Hair’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“I’ve been using this stuff since high school," the star says of his favorite hair product, joking that "Hairdressers scold me for it"

Updated on July 18, 2023 05:55PM EDT
Vanderpump Rules -- "Season 10 Reunion Watch Party" -- Pictured: James Kennedy
Photo:

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

James Kennedy is known for many things on Vanderpump Rules — his DJ skills, his fiery temper, his relationship with Raquel Leviss, and his self-proclaimed nickname as the “White Kanye.” But there’s one thing that he’s especially proud of: his hair.

In an article for New York Magazine’s The Strategist, the 31-year-old actor shared about the items — ranging from hair products to pasta — he can’t live without.

“I’ve been using this stuff since high school," Kennedy wrote of American Crew Men’s Hair Fiber. “Hairdressers scold me for it. They’re like, 'What do you mean you use this?' But if it works, why change it, you know what I mean?”

James Kennedy on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".
James Kennedy on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“Obviously, I’ve got the best hair on Vanderpump Rules,” he added, “and there’s a reason for that.”

When it comes to his favorite pasta, Kennedy noted that Pastificio G. Di Martino Penne Mezzani Rigate is his first choice. “Honestly, pasta’s my favorite thing to make because you can add anything to it,” he wrote. “It’s great for the carbs when you’re working out, and this is my favorite brand for dinners when I’m feeling fancy and want something a little extra special. It tastes incredible.”

The Alo District Trucker Hat “is an amazing brand,” he continued. “Their stuff is very comfy. If I’m ever having a bad hair day — rare, but it happens — I reach for this trucker hat. It makes me feel like I’m Ashton Kutcher in the early 2000s.”

As PEOPLE previously reported, Kennedy first appeared with girlfriend Ally Lewber on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards after sharing an Instagram Story of their car ride to the event.

Kennedy confirmed their relationship in a vacation post on Instagram, sharing snaps of himself kissing Lewber in Tulum, Mexico.

"Only the most magical trip I've ever experienced in my entire life, here's a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life's too short," he captioned the photos.

Leviss, 28, Kennedy’s ex-fiancée, was at the same event was. The duo were engaged in May 2021 after dating for five years and announced their split that December. 

Vanderpump Rules' 10th season, dominated by "Scandoval," earned the show's first Emmy nomination. The show is up for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

This recognition is even more remarkable for Bravo’s VPR — which began as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — because none of the Real Housewives shows have been nominated in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in the past.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Leviss, who was recently released from a mental health facility. has not confirmed whether she’ll return to Bravo cameras for season 11, noting that her “family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point.”

Tom Sandoval’s best friend and VPR star Tom Schwartz, seemed to confirm he’s signed on for the next season in an interview with PEOPLE.

"The team spirit might not be like it was on the Red Planet,” Schwarz, who recently starred in Fox's Stars on Mars competition series, said. “I don't know what it's going to look like. I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season... I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

