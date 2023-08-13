Did a 'Family Man' Dentist Fatally Poison Wife to Start New Relationship? 'A True Jekyll and Hyde'

Angela Craig was the kind of person who brightened the rooms she walked into. Vibrant and quick-witted, she found ways to cheer up her pals and make hard times easier. When her friend Jennifer Davis was in the hospital in July 2022, Angela stopped by to cheer her up.

“She brought me some crayons and markers and some coloring books and this teeny bopper book,” remembers Davis. “She was always there for you. She was a beacon of light when you were having a dark day."

It’s a memory Davis says she’ll “treasure," because it's one of the last times she saw her friend.

On March 15, 2023, Angela, 43, was admitted to the hospital at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus near her home in Aurora, where she suffered a seizure and was placed on life support before being pronounced dead on March 18.

The next day, police arrested her husband, James Craig, 45, on charges of first-degree murder. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was later added.

James Craig.

Authorities allege that James, a dentist, poisoned Angela’s smoothies.

The alleged motive? More than $3 million in insurance and a an alleged love affair with a Texas orthodontist he had met at a Las Vegas convention in 2023.

Dark Family Secrets

The case has shaken the couple’s close-knit community, where they were Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members. Married in 1999, the Craigs settled in the Denver area, where Angela was a choir director and family history consultant for the church and devoted mom to their six children, Toliver, Mira, Annabelle, Cleo, Nora and Violet. James was a popular dentist who handed out fresh-baked cookies to patients. He was also an elder in the church.



Angela and her family.

But the couple were apparently hiding dark secrets. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by police when James was arrested, Angela alleged to her sister Toni Kofoed that James was obsessed with pornography and had multiple affairs. Chillingly, she also alleged to Toni that James tried to drug her years ago. When she discovered it, he told her he was planning to die by suicide and drugged her because he didn’t want her to attempt to stop him, Angela alleged.

James’s business life was allegedly also in shambles. Angela told her sister that James had recently lost more than $2,000 gambling in Las Vegas and had “run the dental office into the ground” and their finances were dire, according to the affidavit.

His business partner Ryan Redfearn told police that he acquired James’ Summerbrook Dental Group in 2020. “Ryan described James as a risk taker and found out that he filed for bankruptcy in 2021, and was on the verge of bankruptcy again,” per the affidavit.

'I Feel Drugged'

Investigators believe James began plotting Angela’s murder on or before Feb. 27, 2023, when they claim he ordered arsenic online and searched “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and “Is Arsenic Detectable in Autopsy?”

James Craig in court. Christopher Oquendo for the DailyMail.com

According to the affidavit, James received the arsenic at his home on March 4, the day before Angela returned home from a visit to Utah.

In a March 6 text, Angela told James: “I feel drugged.”

James allegedly responded: “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though. You really looked pale before I left. Like in your lips even.”

She later went to Parker Adventist Hospital complaining of dizziness and weakness. She fell ill again and returned to the hospital on March 9 where she stayed for six days.

In a series of texts to a friend on March 9 discussing Angela’s symptoms, James told the friend: “If it wasn’t my wife this would be kind of a fun puzzle to try to work out!”

James Craig. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Angela returned to the hospital the following day and had a seizure. Subsequently, she was placed on life support and died on March 18.

Friends were shocked to hear of her passing and couldn’t believe someone as healthy as Angela would die so suddenly.

“There must be a reason,” says Angela's friend Victoria, who only wanted to be identified by her first name. “She’s such a healthy soul. She keeps fit. She exercises. There is no way a life like this is gone for no reason. And then, of course, the next day we saw what happened.”

Authorities allege James also ordered cyanide on March 9 and had it delivered to his dental office, where one of his coworkers saw it and reported it to a supervisor, who then tipped off the police.

In the aftermath of his arrest, some of James’ friends are baffled by how the father of six could possibly be a cold-blooded killer. “I see his mugshot and I about fell out of my chair,” says friend and former patient Steffan Tubbs. “He was a nice, quiet, competent guy. Total family man. If the allegations are true, it’s a true Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde.”

Those who knew Angela are shocked and saddened about what happened to their friend.

“You just got a pain in your heart, an ache,” says her friend Victoria about her death. “A good person shouldn’t be ended this way. She loved life. She loved her children. She loved all her friends. It is not fair.”

Says Davis: “It still doesn’t feel real. She was an incredible human being and everybody needs an Angela in their life.”

James hasn’t entered a plea and is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 29.

