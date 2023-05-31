James Corden Visits Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Their California Home

The former host of 'The Late Late Show' has been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for years

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 11:00 AM
Prince Harry, Megan Markle, James Corden
Prince Harry, Megan Markle, James Corden. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty

James Corden’s U.S. visit included a stop at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home. 

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actor and comedian dropped by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, California, according to the Daily Mail. Corden recently took his final bow as host of The Late Late Show with James Corden in April and relocated to the U.K. with his wife and kids. According to Hello! magazine, Corden and his family traveled stateside during his children's school break.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were most recently seen at the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on May 16, where the Duchess of Sussex was honored for her global advocacy to empower women and girls. She brought her husband and mom, Doria Ragland, as her surprise guests. The next day, a spokesperson for the couple said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria were trailed by paparazzi following the event in a “near catastrophic car chase.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Blasts 'Abhorrent' Idea New York Car Chase Was a 'PR Stunt'

Doria Ragland Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards
Doria Ragland, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan have maintained a low profile since.

Corden and his wife, Julia, have known Harry and Meghan for years and attended their royal wedding in May 2018. The host and actor memorably introduced Harry to California in a segment for The Late Late Show that aired in February 2021, where they drove around Hollywood on a double-decker bus. 

After sharing tea on the open-topped bus (with the trolley almost taking a tumble en route), they stopped off at the original home used in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Nodding to Corden's popular "Carpool Karaoke" skits, he asked Prince Harry if he recalled the rap — who performed a brief version of the well-known theme song.

James Corden and J2ulia Carey leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
James Corden and Julia Carey. Ian West- WPA Pool/Getty

Last May, Corden spoke about his friendship with the Sussexes in conversation with The Sun, revealing that he and his family had been to Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.

RELATED:  Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hosted a Play Date at Their Home with James Corden's Kids 

"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely,” he said at the time. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Corden praised his friends.

"Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them," he said of Harry and Meghan. "Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan, but I think it's really hard to judge or be judgmental."

The comedian said that he had a "huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

Prince Harry, James Corden
Prince Harry, James Corden. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE before his last day on The Late Late Show, Corden opened up about his and his wife's decision to move their three children — son Max, 12, and daughters Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5 — back to England as he signed off from his talk show duties. He also got sentimental about some of his favorite memories on the show.

"It's so great to have had this ride," he told PEOPLE last month. "I hope people saw the joy in it and the love that we put into it, that we were a show that took big swings. Jumping out of a plane with Tom Cruise and flying in fighter jets and singing with Paul McCartney around Liverpool and all those things: I hope that people will see that we made a show that we all really, really, really cared about."

Related Articles
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Hold Hands in London Before Welcoming Second Baby
Royal Marines and members of the band line up during a ceremony where King Charles III will present members of the Royal Navy with the Royal Victorian Order, in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, for their part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
King Charles Honors Royal Navy Members Who Participated in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Beatrice of York attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Princess Beatrice's Friend Reveals Herself as Godmother to Royal's Daughter Sienna
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore!
Kate Middleton Takes Barbiecore! See the Princess of Wales' Spin on the Viral Fashion Trend
The Queen Makes A Speech At A Banquet At The De Young Museum Wearing A Dress With Bows And Frills
Plot to Kill Queen Elizabeth During US Visit in 1983 Revealed by FBI
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Loftus Road
Prince William Visits Soccer Stadium Supporting Community Before Grenfell Tower Fire Anniversary
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (L) meet with Camilla Nowawakowska, 8, and Charles Murray, 8, from Armstrong primary school outside St Patrick's Cathedral on May 25, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Charmed by Kids Named Charles and Camilla in Northern Ireland
The crown jewels and regalia on show at the Tower of London
King Charles' Coronation Crown Jewels Star in Glittering New Exhibit — See Inside
Catherine Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum
Kate Middleton Continues Early Childhood Mission with Back-to-Back Engagements in London
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Anna Freud Centre, a children's mental heath charity of which she is patron, on May 18, 2023 in London, England
Kate Middleton Adds Her Name to Call For Funds to Help Vulnerable Young People
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave The Ziegfeld Theatre
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rep Blasts 'Abhorrent' Idea New York Car Chase Was a 'PR Stunt'
Mike and Zara Tindall arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Mike Tindall Reveals What Was ‘Frustrating’ About His Seat at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slice Crown-Shaped Cake During Surprise Visit to Northern Ireland
Helen Holland, 81, was visiting her older sister in west London on Wednesday and was on foot when she was struck by a police motorbike as part of an escort for Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh
Woman, 81, Dies After Being Struck by Motorcycle Escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Dejatch Alamayou, King Theodore's Son, by Julia Margaret Cameron
Buckingham Palace Rejects Request to Return Prince Alemayehu's Body to Ethiopia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Loses Legal Bid to Pay for His Police Protection in U.K.