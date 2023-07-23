James Corden Crashes Harry Styles' Final Love on Tour Show in Italy

The comedian cheered on his musician friend at the closing concert — and led a mosh pit to "Best Song Ever"

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 05:18PM EDT
James Corden attends the FYC event for CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden; Harry Styles visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
James Corden cheered on longtime friend Harry Styles at his final Love on Tour show in Italy on July 22. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

James Corden spent one last night at Harry’s House.

The former talk show host, 44, crashed the final stop of longtime friend Harry StylesLove on Tour — an international stint that spanned two albums, nearly two years and more than 160 shows — on Saturday night.

His attendance seemed all-too-fitting after Styles, 29, was there for him when he wrapped up his eight-year tenure as host of The Late Late Show With James Corden in April.

Corden was spotted by several fans at the RCF Arena show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where he cheered on his musician pal from both the VIP area and the crowd.

In one fan-captured video, the comedian waved at fans in the crowd as he walked by with his wife Julia Carey while opening act Wet Leg performed.

Another showed Corden in what appeared to be a VIP area chatting with Styles’ friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon, who worked on both Fine Line and the Grammy-winning Harry’s House.

A clip filmed by a fan later in the concert showed Corden and Bones and All star Taylor Russell — who Styles is rumored to be dating — watching the “Watermelon Sugar” singer address the crowd in between songs.

Harry Styles performs onstage during the tour opener for Love On Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Harry Styles at the first show of Love On Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 4, 2021. Anthony Pham/Getty

Still more videos captured by concertgoers showed the Cats actor becoming visibly excited as he heard the first few chords of One Direction’s “Best Song Ever.”

The British TV personality went on to lead fans in a mosh pit to a horn-heavy rendition of Styles' former band's hit track — undoubtedly a full-circle moment after belting out the tune with the group in their iconic Carpool Karaoke episode seven years ago.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Corden’s longtime friendship with Styles is no secret and, from dodgeball games and on-screen smooches, the two have shared some memorable and career-defining moments.

Last year, the actor helped Styles create a DIY music video for one of his Love on Tour staple songs, "Daylight," for which the singer released an official video last week.

James Corden and Harry Styles hit the streets of Brooklyn with $300 to canvas apartments in search of a location to shoot a music video for "Daylight" from his new album "Harry's House" in just three hours, airing May 26, 2022 on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden behind the scenes of his unofficial 'Daylight' music video. The Late Late Show with James Corden

The “As It Was” musician even has a Corden-related tattoo. Following a 2015 The Late Late Show segment called “Tattoo Roulette,” Styles ended up with a very permanent ode to their bromance — the words “Late Late” permanently inked on his arm.

Eight years later, the “Sign of the Times” singer appeared on Corden's final episode as host of The Late Late Show alongside Will Ferrell.

In the episode, Styles teased a potential One Direction reunion during one last game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” — a segment which gives guests the choice of answering a provocative question or eating an unappetizing food.

The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, April 27, 2023, with guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.
Harry Styles shows friend James Corden his 'Late Late' tattoo. Terence Patrick/CBS

After being asked to confirm or deny a future reunion with former bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, Styles gave a candid but unsure response.

"I feel it's not a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question," the Don’t Worry Darling actor said, adding that he would “never say 'never' to that.”

“If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't,” he finished, to which Corden replied, “I take that as a ‘yes.’”

Related Articles
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Fan Binges His Concerts Before Going Deaf: 'Memories I'll Remember Forever'
Vanilla Ice, Miranda Lambert
Vanilla Ice Mentions Miranda Lambert at Atlantic City Show: 'Take All the Selfies You Want'
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on Stage: âYou Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Doâ (Brenton)
Drake Reacts to Fan Throwing Vape on His Stage: 'You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do'
Brandi Carlile Releases Cover of Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Brandi Carlile and Wife Catherine Cover Indigo Girls' 'Closer to Fine' for Deluxe 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to âGet Over It, Babyâ About Show Photo Drama
LL Cool J Jokingly Tells Miranda Lambert to 'Get Over It, Baby' About Concert Photo Drama
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
WATCH: Taylor Swift Fans Have Their Own Concert on Plane After Flight Gets Delayed
President Barack Obama photographed at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC on November 17, 2020.
See Who is on Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist: SZA, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder, Luke Combs and More!
Zayn Malik portrait
Zayn Malik Releases First New Single in 2 Years with 'Love Like This': Watch
Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Second Consecutive Show Due to 'Unsafe' Venue Conditions: 'Sincerest Apologies'
Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Paramore Bring Out Billie Eilish to Sing 'All I Wanted' in Los Angeles: Watch
Pink 'Summer Carnival' concert tour at the Olympic Stadium
Pink Shares Video of Heart Forming in Clouds as She Dedicates Song to Late Father
Harry Styles, Daylight, Music Video
Harry Styles Flies Out of a Cannon, Walks a Tightrope and Dodges Knives in Circus-Themed 'Daylight' Video
Beyonce performing in Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland
Beyoncé Chooses Crowd Member's Wedding Song During Nashville Renaissance World Tour Concert
Ice Spice and Taylor Swift perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium
Ice Spice Says Taylor Swift Waited Outside a Recording Studio to Meet Her: 'She's So Humble and So Nice'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexxy Redd in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Drake Cozies Up to Rapper Sexyy Red in Backstage Photo: 'Just Met My Rightful Wife'
Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival
Lil Durk Cancels Tour Due to Health Issues