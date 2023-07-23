James Corden Crashes Harry Styles' Final Love on Tour Show in Italy

James Corden spent one last night at Harry’s House.

The former talk show host, 44, crashed the final stop of longtime friend Harry Styles’ Love on Tour — an international stint that spanned two albums, nearly two years and more than 160 shows — on Saturday night.

His attendance seemed all-too-fitting after Styles, 29, was there for him when he wrapped up his eight-year tenure as host of The Late Late Show With James Corden in April.

Corden was spotted by several fans at the RCF Arena show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where he cheered on his musician pal from both the VIP area and the crowd.

In one fan-captured video, the comedian waved at fans in the crowd as he walked by with his wife Julia Carey while opening act Wet Leg performed.

Another showed Corden in what appeared to be a VIP area chatting with Styles’ friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon, who worked on both Fine Line and the Grammy-winning Harry’s House.

A clip filmed by a fan later in the concert showed Corden and Bones and All star Taylor Russell — who Styles is rumored to be dating — watching the “Watermelon Sugar” singer address the crowd in between songs.

Harry Styles at the first show of Love On Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 4, 2021. Anthony Pham/Getty

Still more videos captured by concertgoers showed the Cats actor becoming visibly excited as he heard the first few chords of One Direction’s “Best Song Ever.”

The British TV personality went on to lead fans in a mosh pit to a horn-heavy rendition of Styles' former band's hit track — undoubtedly a full-circle moment after belting out the tune with the group in their iconic Carpool Karaoke episode seven years ago.

Corden’s longtime friendship with Styles is no secret and, from dodgeball games and on-screen smooches, the two have shared some memorable and career-defining moments.

Last year, the actor helped Styles create a DIY music video for one of his Love on Tour staple songs, "Daylight," for which the singer released an official video last week.



Harry Styles and James Corden behind the scenes of his unofficial 'Daylight' music video. The Late Late Show with James Corden

The “As It Was” musician even has a Corden-related tattoo. Following a 2015 The Late Late Show segment called “Tattoo Roulette,” Styles ended up with a very permanent ode to their bromance — the words “Late Late” permanently inked on his arm.

Eight years later, the “Sign of the Times” singer appeared on Corden's final episode as host of The Late Late Show alongside Will Ferrell.

In the episode, Styles teased a potential One Direction reunion during one last game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” — a segment which gives guests the choice of answering a provocative question or eating an unappetizing food.

Harry Styles shows friend James Corden his 'Late Late' tattoo. Terence Patrick/CBS

After being asked to confirm or deny a future reunion with former bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, Styles gave a candid but unsure response.

"I feel it's not a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question," the Don’t Worry Darling actor said, adding that he would “never say 'never' to that.”

“If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't,” he finished, to which Corden replied, “I take that as a ‘yes.’”