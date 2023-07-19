James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'

"I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger," the director said in

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 03:52PM EDT
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron in London on Dec. 6, 2022; The Terminator (1984). Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Photo by Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

James Cameron is reflecting on a famous project he made nearly 40 years ago that he believes was a warning for what's happening today.

The Academy Award–winning director, 68, said in a recent interview with CTV News about his views on the ongoing debate about artificial intelligence, which is a large cornerstone of SAG-AFTRA's recently announced strike against Hollywood studios.

During the conversation, Cameron referenced his 1984 film The Terminator, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin.

“I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen,” Cameron told CTV News.

Saying he "absolutely share(s) the concern" about AI potentially going too far, Cameron told CTV news, "I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger."

“I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate," said the Avatar and Titanic director. "You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to deescalate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

James Cameron
James Cameron. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In a press conference announcing the union's intention to strike against the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), SAG-AFTRA's national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said in part: "This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation."

In a statement ahead of the union's decision, the AMPTP said their offer to SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) included "a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses."

According to Reuters, the AMPTP doubled down after the SAG-AFTRA press conference by stating that the union's claim is false: "[Studios] said the current proposal would restrict the use of the digital replica to the motion picture for which the background actor is employed. Any other use would require that actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment."

James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator (1984).

Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Schwarzenegger, 75, recently spoke about Cameron, praising him for predicting the future of artificial intelligence in the Terminator films that Schwarzenegger said has now "become a reality."

“Today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go," the actor said of current concerns around AI, during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles last month. "And in this movie, in Terminator, we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over."

Schwarzenegger celebrated the "brilliance of writing" in Cameron's sci-fi film, given that "at that time we [had] scratched the surface of AI, artificial intelligence. Think about that.”

“Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron,” Schwarzenegger added.

Related Articles
SAG-AFTRA President and Negotiating Committee Chair Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland SAG-AFTRA press conference, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2023
Hollywood Studios Want to Scan Background Actors for One Day's Pay, Use Likenesses for 'Rest of Eternity,' SAG Claims
Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 22, 2023
Tom Cruise Spoke Out About AI During SAG Negotiations with Studios Prior to Strike
Fran Drescher (L) looks on as National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023
Fran Drescher Says 'There's No Way to Predict' How Long SAG Strike Could Last (Exclusive)
A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG Strike Rules: What Hollywood Actors Can and Can’t Do Until a Resolution Is Reached
Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers picket outside Paramount Studios on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles
Hollywood Actors to Go on Strike After Unanimous Vote: 'Left Us with No Alternative'
Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher Says Actors Are 'Being Victimized' by 'Greedy Entity' in Fiery Speech About Hollywood Strike
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
'Oppenheimer' Cast Squeezes in London Premiere Red Carpet as Potential Actors Strike Looms
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Shuts Down
Actors' Strike Fallout: 'House of the Dragon' Carries On While 'SVU' Faces Indefinite Delay
Devon Sawa Stars In New Line Cinema's Supernatural Thriller "Final Destination"
Devon Sawa Claims He Wasn't 'Paid a Cent' for 'Final Destination 5' Cameo, Supports SAG Strike: Report
THIS IS US, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore in 'Career Days'
Mandy Moore Claims She Once Received a Check for a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Revenues
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner and Matt Damon Among Actors Showing Support for Imminent Strike
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner, Matt Damon Among Actors to Show Support for Imminent Strike: 'Necessary Change'
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks onstage during An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says James Cameron's 'Terminator' Films Predicted the Future: 'It Has Become a Reality'
Fran Drescher & Jon Lieckfelt
Fran Drescher's Hair Stylist Shares Worries About Job Loss, AI: 'You're Going to See an Entire Industry Crumble'
Gilmore Girls- Sean Gunn-071423
'Gilmore Girls' Stars Got 'Almost None' of Streaming Revenue, Says Sean Gunn: 'This Is All Going to Come Crashing Down'
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron
That Time James Cameron Took Arnold Schwarzenegger to a Remote Amazon Village Where Everyone Chanted His Name