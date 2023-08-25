Jamaican Sprinter Advances to 200 Meter Final After Getting Glass Shard in Eye in Golf Cart Crash

Andrew Hudson, a Texas native who races for Jamaica in honor of his father, said he couldn't see out of his right eye during the race, due to glass shards from the accident

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on August 25, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Andrew Hudson of Team Jamaica scratches his eye in the Men's 200m Semi-Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 24, 2023
Photo:

David Ramos/Getty 

A cart carrying 200 meter sprinters to their semifinal race at the World Championships in Budapest on Friday crashed into another cart, injuring Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson.

In an aerial video of the crash, the 26-year-old Texas native, who runs for Jamaica in honor of his father, was seen rubbing his eyes and wincing immediately following the accident.

The 200 meter favorite, American Noah Lyles, was also in the cart, and could be heard telling authorities that Hudson thought he had glass shards in his eyes. A volunteer from the other cart was thrown from the vehicle but was uninjured, World Athletics said, according to the Associated Press

Hudson was evaluated by doctors and cleared to compete in the race. Despite not being able to see out of his right eye, he finished fifth.

In light of the incident, organizers decided to advance Hudson to the 200 meter final on Friday afternoon, expanding the race to nine competitors.

“I did the best I could do,” Hudson said per the AP. “I was sitting in the middle of the room for like 20 minutes, trying to have a decision if I was going to compete or not. I worked hard to be here. And even under circumstances, everybody has hurdles in life. If I can run I’m going to try my best. So I tried.”

Lyles, who won the semifinal heat finishing in 19.76, had the fastest time going into the final.

In post-race comments to NBC Sports, the newly-minted 100 meter world champion explained how the accident occurred, describing it as a “miscommunication.”

“I think everybody was really worried about him,” Lyles said about Hudson. “We just wanted to make sure that he got his chance to run, that everybody got their fair chance to see the hard work that they put in.”

On the cusp of the final, Hudson was able to maintain perspective about the freak event.

“It was scary,” the former Texas Tech athlete said, per the AP. “It’s my eyesight. That’s more important. I’m not going to run track forever, but it just happens.”

