Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Says He Moved His Wedding Up a Month to Play for Team USA (Exclusive)

The NBA point guard tied the knot on Saturday with his longtime girlfriend in a lavish affair

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye
Published on July 31, 2023 04:14PM EDT
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo:

Rob Carr/Getty

Jalen Brunson wed his high school sweetheart Ali Marks in Chicago over the weekend — a month before the couple initially planned to tie the knot, he exclusively tells PEOPLE.

While discussing his Second Round foundation's celebrity golf tournament on Thursday, the New York Knicks star, 26, revealed that the wedding was initially set for Labor Day weekend.

"Originally, the wedding was supposed to be Labor Day, I think that's September 2nd," Brunson explains. "That was the original date of the wedding, but my fiancée was so great helping move it because now it allows me to play for USA basketball this summer."

The NBA star thinks "the whole thing worked out kind of perfectly" for him and Marks, even though his foundation's golf tournament ended up happening the Friday before their nuptials. "It's all crammed into one week, but if anything, it keeps me focused on one task at a time."

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks poses for a head shot during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022, at the Knicks Training Facility in Tarrytown, New York.

Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty

Brunson's goal was to "enjoy every single moment" and "focus on one task at a time" during the whirlwind weekend.

"I have a lot of great people around me who make my life stress free, so this weekend's going to be great," he adds before it all kicked off.

Inside the lavish affair at Chicago’s Ritz-Carlton, guests enjoyed spicy margaritas and Tito’s strawberry lemonade cocktails, and Brunson and Marks' signature drinks: Casamigos with pineapple for the bride, and Casamigos with ginger ale for the groom.

Jalen Brunson Wedding

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

“We wanted it to be a big big party: celebratory and joyful, with lights, lasers, a fun DJ, good food, good drinks,” Marks told PEOPLE. ​​

And the couple delivered on that promise, kicking off their reception with a robust cocktail hour with mini lobster rolls, baby lamb chops and spring rolls — and chefs hand-rolling sushi (Brunson’s favorite). A steakhouse station offered prime beef tenderloin, while a Tuscan station had herb-crusted salmon, grilled vegetables and homemade gnocchi.

The couple recruited those near and dear to them to participate in the affair. Brunson’s college friend and former teammate, Ryan Arcidiacono — with whom he played both on the Villanova Wildcats and the Knicks — officiated the ceremony, which was attended by fellow Knicks players Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

