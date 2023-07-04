Jake Tapper is saying farewell his 12-year-old Australian terrier, Winston.

The CNN anchor, 54, took to Twitter on Monday and shared that his beloved pet dog died, and he thanked fans for their support.

"Some sad news at the Tapper home," wrote the host of The Lead, quoting a tweet from an account created in the dog's name, which read, "RIP Winston Tapper, 2011-2023, the best boy ever."

Winston's Twitter page shared four photos of the dog posing with Tapper, his kids — Alice, 15, and Jake, 13 — and on his own, wearing a checkered green bow tie in a grassy outdoor area.



Jake Tapper/Instagram

After receiving supportive messages about the loss from fans online, Tapper expressed his appreciation in a follow-up tweet.

“Thanks for all the comforting words about sweet Winston, folks. Very kind of you. Here’s one of my favorite photos from the last few months. He was a very good boy and we will miss him a lot,” Tapper wrote, quoting another tweet from Winston's account, featuring an image of the journalist caressing the dog.

Fans have sent touching messages to the anchor following the news, with one sketching a portrait of Tapper with Winston and another drawing the family’s two dogs together.

The Tapper family also has a Dachsund-Maltese mix named Clementine, who is fondly referred to as Clemmy on social media.

Jake Tapper. Gary Miller/FilmMagic

In May, Winston's Twitter account shared a photo of the Australian terrier alongside the caption, "Sweet Winnie, getting older now."

Tapper celebrated the 4th of July on Tuesday, tweeting a photo of the Declaration of Independence and writing, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!"

The journalist is currently gearing up to release a novel titled All the Demons Are Here on July 11, and he's described the book as "a thriller that takes place in the wild and wacky 1970s."

