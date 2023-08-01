Jake Paul Claims His Father Would Physically Abuse Him: 'My Dad Would Slap the S--t Out of Me'

The controversial boxer reflects on his father's "tough love" approach to parenting in Netflix's 'Untold' series

Published on August 1, 2023 02:52PM EDT
Jake Paul
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

Boxer Jake Paul details his complicated relationship with his "intense" father, claiming that he physically abused him, in the first installment of the new season of Netflix's Untold.

"My dad would slap the s--t out of me," Paul, 26, said in Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, now streaming on Netflix.

Paul said both of his parents were "really strict" when he and his brother Logan Paul were growing up, before telling viewers that it was "mainly" his father Greg whose discipline he recalls most. "It was always Logan and I against him," Paul explained of the relationship.

Logan, 28, spoke similarly in the documentary about the brothers' relationship with their father, but specified that he prefers to describe Greg's parenting differently than his younger brother.

“Jake may throw around the the word ‘abusive,’ I prefer ‘not quite legal,’” Logan claimed. “Greg Paul is a f--king being. He’s a menace. That guy’s intense."

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Netflix

Greg addresses Jake's claims in the Netflix docuseries, and says he "never laid a hand" on Jake or Logan, but admitted to taking a tough-love approach as a parent.

“I said, ‘Jake I did pick you up and throw you on a couch a couple of times,” Greg recalled, explaining, "That’s what the f–-k dads are supposed to do. Welcome to life, get the f–-k over it.”

Jake, who started his career as a YouTube star before moving to the boxing ring, said he's "understanding of why" his father, 59, was rough with the brothers growing up. “I don’t resent it. That’s all he knew."

ake Paul attempts to punch Tommy Fury during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023

Francois Nel/Getty

Logan even credited his father's approach to parenting for his success across multiple platforms in the entertainment industry.

“Personally, I attribute pretty much all of my success to my father. He was so hard and so tough on us that my brother and I’s imaginations really started to flare up. So, one day we get a camera and we just start filming our lives.” he explained.

Logan reflected, “We’ve been through some s–-t dude. It wasn’t fun, it was f-–king torture bro. But when you survive that s–-t you become tough as f–-k.”

From Logan's perspective, the relationship between his brother and father is still strained. “Jake is still traumatized to this day about how my dad treated him, and they still don’t get along like they should,” Logan shared.

Untold also explores Jake's rise and fall as a self-made Internet phenomenon before his transition into boxing, including a 2020 FBI raid at his California home and 2019 allegations of sexual assault.

