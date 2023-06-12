Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos

The actor and French model took in the action at the tennis tournament, held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 09:53AM EDT
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu. Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

It was love-all for Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at the 2023 French Open

On Sunday, the couple had a day date at the annual tennis tournament, which is held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

The pair was pictured in the crowd at the tournament and they appeared to be getting fully into the competition, even seen clapping and cheering with delight at one point.

Actor Gyllenhaal, 42, stood out in a pink shirt, brown sunglasses and silver chain necklaces. Cadieu also dressed casually in a white tank top, black baseball cap and chunky gold necklace. The French model, 27, paired her look with light-wash denim jeans.

Cadieu also placed her arm around her boyfriend as they took in the action on the court.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu.

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Sunday saw Novak Djokovic take home the men’s singles title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud.

His win marked the 36-year-old’s 23rd Grand Slam title. The feat meant that Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, according to ESPN

He’s also now the first man to win each Grand Slam tournament title at least three times, U.S. Open Tennis said.

Aside from Gyllenhaal and Cadieu, other stars in attendance on Sunday included Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein, plus Jessica Alba and her 15-year-old daughter Honor.

Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu.

Jean Catuffe/Getty 

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu were first linked in late 2018, and the low-key couple are rarely seen hitting events together.

The pair walked their first red carpet in September 2021 for the premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter in New York.

The following May, they hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, making an appearance at a 75th anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent.

On that occasion, it was Cadieu’s turn to wear pink, with the model rocking a hot-pink strapless dress featuring a dramatic puckered bodice. She completed the ensemble with strappy silver heels adorned with large ankle bows.

Meanwhile, the Nightcrawler star looked sharp in a classic dark suit with matching shoes.

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gyllenhaal previously spoke to Esquire for the magazine’s March 2022 cover story, where he opened up about how he and Cadieu grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said.

He added, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

That same month, the duo attended the Paris premiere of his movie Ambulance at Cinema UGC Normandie.

Related Articles
Aaron Rodgers and CJ Uzomah at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Aaron Rodgers Attends 2023 Tony Awards — and the Internet Is Confused
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Sets the Record for Men's Grand Slam Title Wins After 2023 French Open
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: I Love Life with You
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: ‘I Love Life with You’
Sean Penn seems madly in love with his new girlfriend Olga Korotkova as they packed on the PDA out in Rome.
Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: âI Want to Change the Paradigm'
Bryan Cranston Plans on Retiring from Acting in 2026 for Wife Robin: ‘I Want to Change the Paradigm'
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's French Movie 'Jeanne du Barry' to Be Released in North America After Cannes Debut
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
Schuyler Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, and Aquinnah Fox at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards held at the Museum of the Moving Image on June 6, 2023
Michael J. Fox Supported by His Family as He's Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris
Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, Ashton Kutcher
Tallulah Willis Recalls Going Through a 'Really Hard' Time Around When Mom Demi Moore Began Dating Ashton Kutcher