Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos

It was love-all for Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu at the 2023 French Open.

On Sunday, the couple had a day date at the annual tennis tournament, which is held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

The pair was pictured in the crowd at the tournament and they appeared to be getting fully into the competition, even seen clapping and cheering with delight at one point.

Actor Gyllenhaal, 42, stood out in a pink shirt, brown sunglasses and silver chain necklaces. Cadieu also dressed casually in a white tank top, black baseball cap and chunky gold necklace. The French model, 27, paired her look with light-wash denim jeans.

Cadieu also placed her arm around her boyfriend as they took in the action on the court.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu. Pierre Suu/WireImage

Sunday saw Novak Djokovic take home the men’s singles title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud.

His win marked the 36-year-old’s 23rd Grand Slam title. The feat meant that Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, according to ESPN.

He’s also now the first man to win each Grand Slam tournament title at least three times, U.S. Open Tennis said.



Aside from Gyllenhaal and Cadieu, other stars in attendance on Sunday included Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein, plus Jessica Alba and her 15-year-old daughter Honor.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu. Jean Catuffe/Getty

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu were first linked in late 2018, and the low-key couple are rarely seen hitting events together.

The pair walked their first red carpet in September 2021 for the premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter in New York.

The following May, they hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, making an appearance at a 75th anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent.



On that occasion, it was Cadieu’s turn to wear pink, with the model rocking a hot-pink strapless dress featuring a dramatic puckered bodice. She completed the ensemble with strappy silver heels adorned with large ankle bows.

Meanwhile, the Nightcrawler star looked sharp in a classic dark suit with matching shoes.



Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gyllenhaal previously spoke to Esquire for the magazine’s March 2022 cover story, where he opened up about how he and Cadieu grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," he said.

He added, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

That same month, the duo attended the Paris premiere of his movie Ambulance at Cinema UGC Normandie.

